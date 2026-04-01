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Proven Growth And Income VCT Plc: Admission Of Further Securities To Trading (DRIS)


2026-04-01 11:16:43
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
Admission of Further Securities to Trading (DRIS)
1 April 2026

Further to the Company's Issue of Equity announcement on 30 January 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares from Shareholders under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme, in respect of the dividend paid on 30 January 2026, and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.

1 Details of the issuer
a) Name ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
b) LEI 213800K1RM776QM8XG84
2 Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
a) Name, type and identification code Ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each
ISIN: GB00B5B7YS03
b) Regulated market London Stock Exchange – Main Market
c) Number of further securities admitted 1,164,475
d) Total number of securities in issue following admission 326,325,848
e) Fungibility Fully fungible with existing Ordinary shares
3 Admission details
a) Date of admission 6 February 2026
b) Prospectus information Prospectus: N/A
Supplementary: N/A
Company's webpage:
c) Coverage of notification All admissions up to and including 6 February 2026

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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