Proven Growth And Income VCT Plc: Admission Of Further Securities To Trading (DRIS)

Further to the Company's Issue of Equity announcement on 30 January 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares from Shareholders under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme, in respect of the dividend paid on 30 January 2026, and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.