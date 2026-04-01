Proven Growth And Income VCT Plc: Admission Of Further Securities To Trading (DRIS)
|1
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800K1RM776QM8XG84
|2
|Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
|a)
|Name, type and identification code
| Ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each
ISIN: GB00B5B7YS03
|b)
|Regulated market
|London Stock Exchange – Main Market
|c)
|Number of further securities admitted
|1,164,475
|d)
|Total number of securities in issue following admission
|326,325,848
|e)
|Fungibility
|Fully fungible with existing Ordinary shares
|3
|Admission details
|a)
|Date of admission
|6 February 2026
|b)
|Prospectus information
| Prospectus: N/A
Supplementary: N/A
Company's webpage:
|c)
|Coverage of notification
|All admissions up to and including 6 February 2026
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
-End-
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