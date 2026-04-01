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Assisted Living Education Cuts RCFE Initial Training Pricing To Address California's Growing RCFE Workforce Shortage
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Assisted Living Education announces a price reduction for its RCFE Administrator Initial Certification Training, lowering the course fee from $659 to $599. As California's assisted living sector continues to expand and the demand for qualified administrators grows, the organization is making its flagship certification program more accessible to professionals looking to enter or advance in the senior care field.
According to the Public Policy Institute of California, the state's population of adults aged 65 and older is projected to increase by 59 percent by 2040, growing from 5.7 million to more than 9 million. This pricing adjustment reflects the organization's commitment to removing financial barriers for professionals entering the field and ready to step into that need.
“We see a clear increase in demand for assisted living administrators in California,” said Jane Van Dyke-Perez, Co-founder and CEO of Assisted Living Education.“In today's economy, many professionals are seeking stable, meaningful careers. We made this change to support that transition and help more individuals enter the RCFE field with confidence.”
The RCFE Administrator Initial Certification Training meets California Department of Social Services (CDSS) requirements and prepares new administrators with the knowledge and skills needed to operate licensed residential care facilities with competence and confidence. The course provides administrators with the knowledge and skills to earn certification, stay compliant, and establish a strong foundation for a thriving career in senior care.
This course is designed to help learners:
- Understand California Title 22 regulations to maintain facility compliance and avoid costly violations
- Prepare for the state administrator certification exam with confidence
- Build practical skills for managing daily facility operations effectively and efficiently
- Deliver safe, compliant, and resident-centered care that meets CDSS standards
Assisted Living Education remains focused on providing clear, practical training that equips professionals to succeed in a regulated and demanding environment.
Enrollment is now open at the new reduced price of $599. To learn more or enroll in the RCFE Administrator Initial Certification Training, visit Assisted Living Education and start your certification journey today.
About Assisted Living Education
Assisted Living Education was founded by Jane Van Dyke-Perez and Bill Perez to provide practical, expert-led training for senior care professionals across California. With more than 30 years of experience in the senior care industry, Co-founder and CEO Jane Van Dyke-Perez has licensed over 1,100 assisted living facilities and cultivated deep relationships with the California Department of Social Services, facility owners, operators, and industry professionals. Driven by a passion for teaching and a commitment to elevating the standard of care for older adults, Assisted Living Education equips administrators and caregivers with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to thrive in a regulated and demanding field. Visit assistedlivingeducation to learn more.
According to the Public Policy Institute of California, the state's population of adults aged 65 and older is projected to increase by 59 percent by 2040, growing from 5.7 million to more than 9 million. This pricing adjustment reflects the organization's commitment to removing financial barriers for professionals entering the field and ready to step into that need.
“We see a clear increase in demand for assisted living administrators in California,” said Jane Van Dyke-Perez, Co-founder and CEO of Assisted Living Education.“In today's economy, many professionals are seeking stable, meaningful careers. We made this change to support that transition and help more individuals enter the RCFE field with confidence.”
The RCFE Administrator Initial Certification Training meets California Department of Social Services (CDSS) requirements and prepares new administrators with the knowledge and skills needed to operate licensed residential care facilities with competence and confidence. The course provides administrators with the knowledge and skills to earn certification, stay compliant, and establish a strong foundation for a thriving career in senior care.
This course is designed to help learners:
- Understand California Title 22 regulations to maintain facility compliance and avoid costly violations
- Prepare for the state administrator certification exam with confidence
- Build practical skills for managing daily facility operations effectively and efficiently
- Deliver safe, compliant, and resident-centered care that meets CDSS standards
Assisted Living Education remains focused on providing clear, practical training that equips professionals to succeed in a regulated and demanding environment.
Enrollment is now open at the new reduced price of $599. To learn more or enroll in the RCFE Administrator Initial Certification Training, visit Assisted Living Education and start your certification journey today.
About Assisted Living Education
Assisted Living Education was founded by Jane Van Dyke-Perez and Bill Perez to provide practical, expert-led training for senior care professionals across California. With more than 30 years of experience in the senior care industry, Co-founder and CEO Jane Van Dyke-Perez has licensed over 1,100 assisted living facilities and cultivated deep relationships with the California Department of Social Services, facility owners, operators, and industry professionals. Driven by a passion for teaching and a commitment to elevating the standard of care for older adults, Assisted Living Education equips administrators and caregivers with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to thrive in a regulated and demanding field. Visit assistedlivingeducation to learn more.
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