CDO Powercircle And Froedtert Thedacare Health Launch Summit On Using Inclusion To Drive Business Results
The May 13–14 program shows how inclusion can directly impact revenue, lower costs, and expand into new markets.
As organizations tighten budgets and cut or restructure internal programs, many inclusion efforts are being reduced, renamed, or eliminated when they cannot show business results. In response, some leaders are stepping away from traditional approaches and treating inclusion as a performance lever tied to revenue, cost, and market growth.
At the same time, programs that are not clearly tied to business outcomes are drawing increased scrutiny, creating reputational risk and, in some cases, legal exposure. In contrast, efforts tied to business performance are producing measurable results for customers, employees, and communities.
This program focuses on business results, not internal activities or compliance. It shows how to connect inclusion work to the goals CEOs, CFOs, and business unit leaders are under pressure to deliver.
The experience includes a briefing and facility tour at Froedtert ThedaCare Health, led by Andres Gonzalez, Vice President and Chief Belonging and Community Engagement Officer, who has used inclusion to support growth and market expansion across a major health system.
“In our system, inclusion is part of how we grow and serve patients,” said Gonzalez.“When you apply it to real business problems, it improves access, performance, and results.”
Seats are limited as leaders move quickly to reposition their work in a changing environment.
For more information and registration, visit:
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