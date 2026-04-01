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Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library And Museum Installs First Adult Changing Table With Donation From Sova
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sova, a design-forward provider of commercial public washroom solutions, today announced the donation of five baby changing stations and one Ascent® Adult Changing Table to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM), expanding access to essential caregiving amenities for visitors of all ages and abilities.
Unveiled in late March 2026, the installation introduces the first adult changing table at ALPLM-marking a significant advancement in accessibility and inclusion at one of the nation's leading cultural institutions. The Ascent Universal Changing Table provides individuals with disabilities and their caregivers a safe, spacious, and dignified place for personal care, addressing a critical and often overlooked need in public spaces.
In addition, five Sova Aura baby changing stations have been installed in every restroom throughout the museum, including both men's and women's facilities, ensuring equitable access and greater convenience for all caregivers.
“At the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, we believe in the principle of 'Abe for All' – that everyone should be able take part in learning about Lincoln and celebrating his contributions to America,” said ALPLM Executive Director Christina Shutt.
“A changing table for adults helps make that possible by removing a roadblock for people with disabilities. We thank The Sova Company for helping us serve more people with this generous donation.”
The height-adjustable Ascent Adult Changing Table brings safe, dignified care into everyday public environments. Its wall-mounted design and direct GFCI plug-in allow for straightforward installation, while smooth dual controls and a patent-pending retracting mechanism ensure safe, intuitive use for users and caregivers alike. The Ascent is the only adult changing table designed and manufactured in the United States, with limited imported components.
“Sova is proud to partner with an institution that reflects the highest ideals of access, inclusion, and public service,” said Joseph A. Lawlor, CEO of Sova.“The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum represents values that resonate across the country, and we're honored to support its commitment to creating a welcoming, dignified experience for every visitor.”
The donation reflects growing momentum nationwide to improve accessibility through the inclusion of universal changing tables (UCTs). With legislation introduced or passed in 28 states, including Illinois, UCTs are increasingly recognized as a standard component of inclusive design. However, significant gaps remain.
“Forward-thinking facilities aren't waiting,” Lawlor added.“They're planning ahead, recognizing that inclusive infrastructure is essential to serving the full public.”
Visitors can now access the newly installed changing solutions throughout the museum in Springfield, Illinois.
About Sova
Based in Medina, Ohio, Sova is a design-forward public washroom company spun off from Foundations, a global leader in commercial childcare products. Drawing on decades of expertise, Sova offers a full line of changing solutions-from baby to adult-sized-including wall-mounted stations, powered universal changing tables, toddler seats, and complementary accessories. All products are engineered and supported in the United States. Learn more at and click here to download product images and more.
About the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum
The mission of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is to inspire civic engagement through the diverse lens of Illinois history and share with the world the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln. The ALPLM pursues this mission through a combination of rigorous scholarship and high-tech showmanship built on the bedrock of its unparalleled collection of historical materials – roughly 13 million items from all eras of Illinois history. Learn more at .
Unveiled in late March 2026, the installation introduces the first adult changing table at ALPLM-marking a significant advancement in accessibility and inclusion at one of the nation's leading cultural institutions. The Ascent Universal Changing Table provides individuals with disabilities and their caregivers a safe, spacious, and dignified place for personal care, addressing a critical and often overlooked need in public spaces.
In addition, five Sova Aura baby changing stations have been installed in every restroom throughout the museum, including both men's and women's facilities, ensuring equitable access and greater convenience for all caregivers.
“At the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, we believe in the principle of 'Abe for All' – that everyone should be able take part in learning about Lincoln and celebrating his contributions to America,” said ALPLM Executive Director Christina Shutt.
“A changing table for adults helps make that possible by removing a roadblock for people with disabilities. We thank The Sova Company for helping us serve more people with this generous donation.”
The height-adjustable Ascent Adult Changing Table brings safe, dignified care into everyday public environments. Its wall-mounted design and direct GFCI plug-in allow for straightforward installation, while smooth dual controls and a patent-pending retracting mechanism ensure safe, intuitive use for users and caregivers alike. The Ascent is the only adult changing table designed and manufactured in the United States, with limited imported components.
“Sova is proud to partner with an institution that reflects the highest ideals of access, inclusion, and public service,” said Joseph A. Lawlor, CEO of Sova.“The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum represents values that resonate across the country, and we're honored to support its commitment to creating a welcoming, dignified experience for every visitor.”
The donation reflects growing momentum nationwide to improve accessibility through the inclusion of universal changing tables (UCTs). With legislation introduced or passed in 28 states, including Illinois, UCTs are increasingly recognized as a standard component of inclusive design. However, significant gaps remain.
“Forward-thinking facilities aren't waiting,” Lawlor added.“They're planning ahead, recognizing that inclusive infrastructure is essential to serving the full public.”
Visitors can now access the newly installed changing solutions throughout the museum in Springfield, Illinois.
About Sova
Based in Medina, Ohio, Sova is a design-forward public washroom company spun off from Foundations, a global leader in commercial childcare products. Drawing on decades of expertise, Sova offers a full line of changing solutions-from baby to adult-sized-including wall-mounted stations, powered universal changing tables, toddler seats, and complementary accessories. All products are engineered and supported in the United States. Learn more at and click here to download product images and more.
About the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum
The mission of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is to inspire civic engagement through the diverse lens of Illinois history and share with the world the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln. The ALPLM pursues this mission through a combination of rigorous scholarship and high-tech showmanship built on the bedrock of its unparalleled collection of historical materials – roughly 13 million items from all eras of Illinois history. Learn more at .
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