Crude Material Suspected In Blast Outside BJP Office In Chandigarh: Police (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 1 (IANS) Panic gripped Chandigarh on Wednesday after a loud explosion, suspected to have involved crude material, was reported outside the BJP's office in Sector 37, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur said.

Preliminary reports indicated that the sound of the blast was heard over a considerable distance, triggering concern among local residents and passers-by.

SSP Kaur, who reached the spot, told the media that at around 5 p.m., the police received information about a loud explosion-like sound outside the BJP office.

“My team and I immediately reached the spot. Prima facie, it appears that some crude material may have been thrown here. Teams from the NIA and the FSL have arrived at the location,” she said.

On receiving information about the incident, personnel from the police and fire department, along with senior officials, rushed to the spot. The area was immediately cordoned off, and an investigation was initiated to ascertain the cause and nature of the explosion.

CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scrutinised to identify any suspicious movement before or after the incident, an official said.

According to the police, the explosion resulted in damage to vehicles parked outside the BJP office premises. Photographs from the scene show police personnel deployed in the area and damaged scooters and cars parked nearby. The impact appeared limited but sufficient to cause concern in the locality.

BJP leader Vineet Joshi, brother of the Chandigarh Mayor, told the media that some vehicles were damaged in the incident. He said the sound of an explosion was heard in the area, following which the police were informed. According to sources, the explosion was of low intensity.

Responding to the incident, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said such attempts were aimed at disrupting communal harmony.

“First, there have been continuous grenade attacks on police stations in Punjab. Recently, a statue of Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar was vandalised in Hoshiarpur, and today the BJP state office in Chandigarh was attacked. This series of incidents indicates attempts to disturb the communal harmony of the state,” he said in a statement.

“At the same time, the government of this border state has proven unsuccessful in preventing these attacks. As a result, the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab is now beginning to affect Chandigarh as well,” Jakhar said.

“However, no matter how much separatist forces try, they will not be able to break the communal unity of Punjab,” he added.

The police have issued an alert across Chandigarh and stepped up vigil in sensitive areas as a precautionary measure. Sources indicated that the incident may have been carried out by individuals on motorcycles, although this has not been officially confirmed.