Tunnel To Towers Foundation Announces Support For Iran War Gold Star Families

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seven Gold Star families will receive mortgage-free homes

Staten Island, New York, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation today announced it will provide mortgage-free homes or mortgage payoffs for the families of seven American service members who lost their lives during the Iran war.

Since March 1, Iranian-backed forces have killed thirteen American service members in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq. Six of the fallen left behind young children.

Tunnel to Towers Chairman & CEO Frank Siller personally called these families and told them the Foundation will pay off their mortgage or provide them with a mortgage-free home if they do not have one.

The Gold Star families receiving support include three of the families killed in the March 1 drone strike at Shauaiba Port:



Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, left behind a 16-year-old son and a 9-year-old daughter. Tunnel to Towers contacted her widower, Joey, and told him it would be paying off his mortgage.

Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, left behind his wife, Michelle, and their 12-year-old son. The Foundation will provide a mortgage-free home for the family. Maj. Jeffrey O'Brien, 45, survived by his wife, Roxanne, and three young children. Tunnel to Towers will provide a mortgage-free home for the family.



Tunnel to Towers will also support the three families of the service members killed in the March 12 KC-135 Stratotanker crash over Iraq:



Capt. Seth Koval, 38, left behind his wife, Heather, and their son, Oskar. The Foundation will pay off the mortgage held on the family's home.

Maj. John "Alex" Klinner, 33, is survived by his wife, Libby, and three children under the age of three, including infant twins. The Foundation will provide the family with a mortgage-free home. Tech. Sgt. Ashley Pruitt, 34, left behind her husband, Greg, their three-year-old daughter, Emilia, and her stepson, Oliver. Tunnel to Towers will provide the family with a mortgage-free home.

Tunnel to Towers has also committed to paying off the mortgage held on the family home of Army National Guard Maj. Sorffly Davius, 46, who was also an NYPD officer and FDNY paramedic. He lost his life to a medical emergency while at Camp Buehring in Kuwait on March 6. His wife, Angeline, is raising six children, aged two to sixteen.

Tunnel to Towers will also provide full scholarships for each of their children's college educations through the recently announced Mae and George Siller Scholarship Program.

“I was honored to speak with each of these seven families, to hear about their loved one's heroism, and to promise them that they will never have to worry about a mortgage payment or their children's education. It is imperative that they know how much America cares for them,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman & CEO Frank Siller.

For more information and to support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation's Gold Star Family Home Program, visit T2T and consider donating $11 per month.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to“do good” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

Children of the Foundation's home recipients are offered full scholarships for undergraduate degrees and accredited trade school programs, helping secure their futures. The Foundation is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001.

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CONTACT: Caroline Magyarits Tunnel to Towers Foundation 718-987-1931...