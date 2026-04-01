AMCD Condemns Attacks On Syrian Christians
“We call on President al-Sharaa to do his duty and order his General Security Force to stop these attacks and to protect the Syrian Christians,” said AMCD co-chair, Tom Harb.“The eyes of the world are on him.”
“Unfortunately, the power on the state now rests in the hands of a former jihadist, whose sympathies are with the attackers,” added AMCD co-chair John Hajjar.“We assume al-Sharaa's goal is to preside over a fully-functioning, modern, pluralist state, but he is likely more inclined to create a modern caliphate, where Christians and other minorities are allowed to live, but only under the strict rules of Islam.”
Dr. Walid Phares, senior advisor to AMCD and author of Future Jihad, warned:“Urban attacks by jihadists on Christians and Alawites in western Syria, as well as on Druze in southern Syria-alongside mounting pressure on Kurds to abandon autonomy-signal that the central government in Damascus has yet to embrace the principles of a multiethnic, federal Syria. Such attacks on vulnerable communities should prompt renewed consideration of international protection measures and a reexamination of past massacres against Alawites and Druze, as well as acts of terror targeting Christian communities. A growing number of Americans are becoming increasingly uneasy with this ongoing persecution.”
AMCD calls on President Trump to issue a warning to al-Sharaa: Either stop these attacks or face renewed US sanctions.
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