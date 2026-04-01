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Michigan Auto Law Announces Winners For The 2026 Kelsey's Law Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As National Distracted Driving Awareness Month begins, Michigan Auto Law is pleased to announce the Kelsey's Law Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship winners for 2026. This year, four students will share a total of $5,000 in scholarships for their graphic designs and YouTube video submissions that promote the critical message of safe, distraction-free driving. The contest gave high school Juniors and Seniors across Michigan a platform to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving by creating compelling messages that encourage young drivers to stay focused behind the wheel. Submissions aimed to persuade all drivers, especially teenagers, to avoid distractions and stop texting while driving. Entries were received from students across the state, and four high school students from Troy, Bryon Center, Jackson, and Saginaw, have been selected as this year's scholarship winners.
Michigan Auto Law, the largest law firm in Michigan that specializes exclusively in helping auto accident victims, created The Kelsey's Law Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship in 2016, to honor Kelsey Raffaele, a 17-year-old who tragically lost her life in a cell phone-related automobile crash in 2010. Through this scholarship, and their many community outreach efforts, Michigan Auto Law hopes to inspire change and raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving, especially with young and inexperienced drivers.
"As we recognize National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, it's an important reminder that far too many crashes are caused by preventable distractions behind the wheel," stated Steve Gursten, Attorney and Owner of Michigan Auto Law. "These students are using their voices and creativity to send a powerful message to their peers that no text or notification is worth risking a life. Through this scholarship, we hope to encourage young drivers across Michigan to stay focused and make safer choices every time they get behind the wheel."
Each year, the Kelsey's Law Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship is open to Juniors and Seniors attending any public or private high school in Michigan. These students are invited to submit compelling YouTube videos or graphics that resonate with their peers and aim to influence young drivers to reduce distractions while driving. Entries are judged based on their ability to persuade others to stop texting while driving, grab the attention of friends and family, deliver a clear and understandable message, and showcase personal creativity and ingenuity.
The $5,000 scholarship's combined total offers various award amounts per category, including one $2,000 scholarship for the Best Overall submission, one $1,500 scholarship for the Best Video submission, one $1,000 scholarship for the Most Impactful submission, and one $500 scholarship for the Best Graphic submission. Each student was limited to one type of submission. The scholarship funds will be applied towards tuition at any university, college, or technical school in the United States.
The 2026 winners are listed below based on their category.
A full list of winners and their submissions can be found by visiting .
Best Overall Submission ($2,000)
Alyssa Marx
Troy Athens High School (Troy, MI) Class of 2027
"The scholarship really validates the effort I put into my project and tells me that people find value in the messages I put out, so it's a great honor for my work to be recognized!"
Best Video ($1,500)
Georgia Tocco
Jackson High School (Jackson, MI) Class of 2026
"I think a lot of teenagers can feel invincible, like they couldn't cause an accident with distracted driving. Anyone can. Don't be the reason someone gets hurt."
Most Inspiring ($1,000)
Emily Killingbeck
Swan Valley High School (Saginaw, MI) Class of 2026
"To me, this scholarship means being able to further my education while encouraging driver safety."
Best Graphic ($500)
Maraleisa VandenHeuvel
South Christian High School (Byron Center, MI) Class of 2026
"When I drive, I see many people on their phones: texting, calling, or even doing snap streaks. I want to do what I can to remind people how dangerous those small decisions can be, and how phones can wait while you drive."
Through the tireless advocacy of Bonnie Raffaele, Kelsey's mother, Michigan passed Kelsey's Law in 2013 following the tragic death of her 17-year-old daughter in a cell phone related crash. Kelsey's Law prohibits teen drivers with a Level 1 or Level 2 graduated license from using a cell phone in any capacity while driving, whether handheld or in hands-free (i.e., voice-operated) mode, including initiating or answering calls or engaging in verbal communication. Those who violate Kelsey's Law may be ticketed for a civil infraction by a law enforcement officer.
Beyond helping make the law a reality, Bonnie has become a nationally recognized leader in teen driver safety, founding the KDR (Kids Driving Responsibly) Challenge, leading the Michigan Teen Safe Driving Coalition, serving on the National Safety Council's Board of Delegates, and partnering with organizations including the Michigan State Police, the Office of Highway Safety Planning, and the Michigan Secretary of State.
Bonnie remains an invaluable partner to Michigan Auto Law, providing guidance and helping select recipients of the Kelsey's Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship each year. Over the last several years, Michigan Auto Law has worked with Bonnie Raffaele to award the Kelsey's Law Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship to students from such schools as: Bryon Center High School (Byron Center), Forest Hills Northern High School (Grand Rapids), North Farmington High School (Farmington Hills), Wayland Union High School (Wayland), Huron High School (Ann Arbor), Caledonia High School (Caledonia), Troy Athens High School (Troy) and Eisenhower High School (Shelby Township), Woodhaven High School (Brownstown Township), Hamilton High School (Hamilton), and Marshall High School (Marshall). These students have gone on to continue their education at colleges and universities such as Adrian College, Schoolcraft College, Columbia College Chicago, Michigan State University, and Lansing Community College, just to name a few.
Since the scholarship's inception, Bonnie Raffaele, has proven to be a steadfast supporter and invaluable partner of Michigan Auto Law by providing guidance and helping to select each of the scholarship winners.“All it takes is a moment of distraction for a life to change forever," stated Bonnie Raffaele, Kelsey's mother. "The students that submitted entries this year did an incredible job showing how easily distractions can happen and why it's so important to stay focused behind the wheel. I hope their messages encourage drivers everywhere to pause, put their phones down, and make safer choices."
For more information, please visit .
Downloadable Images of the 2026 winners and their submissions can be accessed here.
Michigan Auto Law, the largest law firm in Michigan that specializes exclusively in helping auto accident victims, created The Kelsey's Law Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship in 2016, to honor Kelsey Raffaele, a 17-year-old who tragically lost her life in a cell phone-related automobile crash in 2010. Through this scholarship, and their many community outreach efforts, Michigan Auto Law hopes to inspire change and raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving, especially with young and inexperienced drivers.
"As we recognize National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, it's an important reminder that far too many crashes are caused by preventable distractions behind the wheel," stated Steve Gursten, Attorney and Owner of Michigan Auto Law. "These students are using their voices and creativity to send a powerful message to their peers that no text or notification is worth risking a life. Through this scholarship, we hope to encourage young drivers across Michigan to stay focused and make safer choices every time they get behind the wheel."
Each year, the Kelsey's Law Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship is open to Juniors and Seniors attending any public or private high school in Michigan. These students are invited to submit compelling YouTube videos or graphics that resonate with their peers and aim to influence young drivers to reduce distractions while driving. Entries are judged based on their ability to persuade others to stop texting while driving, grab the attention of friends and family, deliver a clear and understandable message, and showcase personal creativity and ingenuity.
The $5,000 scholarship's combined total offers various award amounts per category, including one $2,000 scholarship for the Best Overall submission, one $1,500 scholarship for the Best Video submission, one $1,000 scholarship for the Most Impactful submission, and one $500 scholarship for the Best Graphic submission. Each student was limited to one type of submission. The scholarship funds will be applied towards tuition at any university, college, or technical school in the United States.
The 2026 winners are listed below based on their category.
A full list of winners and their submissions can be found by visiting .
Best Overall Submission ($2,000)
Alyssa Marx
Troy Athens High School (Troy, MI) Class of 2027
"The scholarship really validates the effort I put into my project and tells me that people find value in the messages I put out, so it's a great honor for my work to be recognized!"
Best Video ($1,500)
Georgia Tocco
Jackson High School (Jackson, MI) Class of 2026
"I think a lot of teenagers can feel invincible, like they couldn't cause an accident with distracted driving. Anyone can. Don't be the reason someone gets hurt."
Most Inspiring ($1,000)
Emily Killingbeck
Swan Valley High School (Saginaw, MI) Class of 2026
"To me, this scholarship means being able to further my education while encouraging driver safety."
Best Graphic ($500)
Maraleisa VandenHeuvel
South Christian High School (Byron Center, MI) Class of 2026
"When I drive, I see many people on their phones: texting, calling, or even doing snap streaks. I want to do what I can to remind people how dangerous those small decisions can be, and how phones can wait while you drive."
Through the tireless advocacy of Bonnie Raffaele, Kelsey's mother, Michigan passed Kelsey's Law in 2013 following the tragic death of her 17-year-old daughter in a cell phone related crash. Kelsey's Law prohibits teen drivers with a Level 1 or Level 2 graduated license from using a cell phone in any capacity while driving, whether handheld or in hands-free (i.e., voice-operated) mode, including initiating or answering calls or engaging in verbal communication. Those who violate Kelsey's Law may be ticketed for a civil infraction by a law enforcement officer.
Beyond helping make the law a reality, Bonnie has become a nationally recognized leader in teen driver safety, founding the KDR (Kids Driving Responsibly) Challenge, leading the Michigan Teen Safe Driving Coalition, serving on the National Safety Council's Board of Delegates, and partnering with organizations including the Michigan State Police, the Office of Highway Safety Planning, and the Michigan Secretary of State.
Bonnie remains an invaluable partner to Michigan Auto Law, providing guidance and helping select recipients of the Kelsey's Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship each year. Over the last several years, Michigan Auto Law has worked with Bonnie Raffaele to award the Kelsey's Law Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship to students from such schools as: Bryon Center High School (Byron Center), Forest Hills Northern High School (Grand Rapids), North Farmington High School (Farmington Hills), Wayland Union High School (Wayland), Huron High School (Ann Arbor), Caledonia High School (Caledonia), Troy Athens High School (Troy) and Eisenhower High School (Shelby Township), Woodhaven High School (Brownstown Township), Hamilton High School (Hamilton), and Marshall High School (Marshall). These students have gone on to continue their education at colleges and universities such as Adrian College, Schoolcraft College, Columbia College Chicago, Michigan State University, and Lansing Community College, just to name a few.
Since the scholarship's inception, Bonnie Raffaele, has proven to be a steadfast supporter and invaluable partner of Michigan Auto Law by providing guidance and helping to select each of the scholarship winners.“All it takes is a moment of distraction for a life to change forever," stated Bonnie Raffaele, Kelsey's mother. "The students that submitted entries this year did an incredible job showing how easily distractions can happen and why it's so important to stay focused behind the wheel. I hope their messages encourage drivers everywhere to pause, put their phones down, and make safer choices."
For more information, please visit .
Downloadable Images of the 2026 winners and their submissions can be accessed here.
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