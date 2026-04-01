Punjab Begins First Caste Socio-Economic Survey CM Mann Highlights Rural Development Push

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 1 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday presented a four-year report card of the Rural Development and Panchayat Department as part of the government's ongoing“Shandaar Char Saal Bhagwant Mann de naal” series, announcing the launch of the state's first-ever caste socio-economic survey.

Positioning rural development as a key pillar of inclusive growth, the Chief Minister outlined major initiatives ranging from the survey to large-scale infrastructure creation, revenue generation through transparent land management, and youth-focused development programmes.

Emphasising that the caste socio-economic survey, which begins on April 1, will play a crucial role in ensuring equitable and targeted policymaking, Mann said the exercise aims to assess the living standards of all communities while maintaining complete confidentiality.

He said the rural development report card forms part of a broader governance framework under which the AAP government is presenting sector-wise performance across education, healthcare, irrigation, agriculture and other key areas, highlighting its focus on accountability, transparency and measurable outcomes.

CM Mann said,“Holistic development of the villages has taken place in the past four years, involving massive construction work and cleaning of ponds, as the state has generated revenue by removing illegal encroachments from government land and through other means.”

“Due to the strenuous efforts of the state, there has been an increase in consensus for Panchayat elections. There are 13,236 Panchayats in Punjab, for which polls were conducted in 2024, with a large number elected unanimously. In 2018, around 1,870 Panchayats were elected unanimously, but in 2024, as many as 2,970 Panchayats were elected unanimously.”

“This is an increase of 1,100 Panchayats, thereby strengthening communal harmony in villages and ensuring their holistic development,” he added.

He said the Punjab government has enhanced the honorarium of sarpanches from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000 per month.

CM Mann said,“Under the 15th Finance Commission for rural development, Rs 2,367.64 crore was spent in 2025-26, which is double compared to 2024-25.”

Referring to earlier spending, he said that during 2017-22, Rs 1,883 crore was spent on village development over five years, whereas the state government has spent Rs 3,847 crore in the past four years for the same purpose.