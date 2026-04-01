Delhi Intensifies Food Safety Surveillance On Health Minister's Orders

On the instructions of the Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, the Food Safety Department intensified its surveillance and enforcement activities across the National Capital to ensure the availability of safe and hygienic food for the public, a release said.

"Ensuring safe and hygienic food for every citizen of Delhi is our top priority. I have directed the department to maintain strict vigilance, especially during festive periods, and take prompt action against any violations. The encouraging results reflect our sustained efforts, and under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, we will continue to strengthen enforcement and monitoring mechanisms to uphold the highest food safety standards across the city," said Singh

Routine Inspections and Sample Collection

"A total of 98 food samples were lifted from various food business operators across different districts of Delhi during routine inspections and special surveillance drives," It said.

The release added that these samples covered a wide range of commonly consumed food items, including sweets, dairy products, spices, and other essential commodities. The release noted that the Food Safety Laboratory has generated 54 analysis reports so far, with all tested samples conforming to prescribed food safety standards. "No sample has been reported as unsafe or failing in the reports received to date. The remaining samples are currently under examination, and reports are awaited".

Special Drive During Navratri

In a similar exercise during Navratri, the Department carried out extensive and targeted inspections, particularly focusing on food items commonly consumed during fasting such as kuttu atta, singhara atta, sabudana, fruits, and dairy products. Special drives were conducted across markets, mandis, retail outlets, JJ clusters, unauthorized colonies, and other high footfall areas to ensure safe and compliant food availability during the festive period, it added.

"As part of the ongoing monitoring and regulatory framework under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, a total of 165 food samples were lifted during this period, comprising 138 surveillance samples and 27 enforcement samples from various food business establishments across Delhi. Strict compliance, intensive inspections, and monitoring under the guidance of the Health Minister ensured that no untoward incidents were reported during the Navratri period," the release said.

"During this exercise, a significant number of samples were collected, including both surveillance and enforcement samples. Laboratory analysis of legal samples indicated a high compliance rate, with the majority of samples meeting prescribed standards. Necessary action has been initiated in cases of non-conformance as per due legal provisions," the release added.

Ongoing Commitment to Food Safety

The Department remains committed to maintaining strict vigilance and a zero-tolerance approach towards food adulteration. Regular inspections, targeted surveillance, and prompt enforcement actions continue to be undertaken across all districts to safeguard public health and ensure consumer confidence. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)