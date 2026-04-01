PM Modi Interacts With Tea Garden Women In Dibrugarh North East Pulse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a tea garden in Dibrugarh and shared a memorable moment with women workers. He joined them in plucking tea leaves, praised their hard work, and connected with their daily lives, highlighting Assam's tea legacy. 0:00 - PM Modi Visits Tea Garden in Dibrugarh 1:00 - Interacts With Female Tea Workers 1:30 - Discussed Wages, Healthcare, Education

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.