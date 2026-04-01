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PM Modi Interacts With Tea Garden Women In Dibrugarh North East Pulse


2026-04-01 10:10:38
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a tea garden in Dibrugarh and shared a memorable moment with women workers. He joined them in plucking tea leaves, praised their hard work, and connected with their daily lives, highlighting Assam's tea legacy. 0:00 - PM Modi Visits Tea Garden in Dibrugarh 1:00 - Interacts With Female Tea Workers 1:30 - Discussed Wages, Healthcare, Education

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AsiaNet News

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