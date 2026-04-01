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Canagold Resources Ltd.

Canagold Resources Ltd.


2026-04-01 10:08:56
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:35 AM EST - Canagold Resources Ltd.: Has taken a significant step forward in advancing its New Polaris gold-antimony project by filing an Environmental Assessment (EA) application with the BC Environmental Assessment Office. Canagold Resources Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.55.

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