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Russian Drones Attack Infrastructure Facilities In Two Districts Of Zakarpattia Region

Russian Drones Attack Infrastructure Facilities In Two Districts Of Zakarpattia Region


2026-04-01 10:05:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Myroslav Biletskyi, head of the Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

“During the air raid alert, the enemy launched a drone strike on critical infrastructure facilities within the Khust and Uzhhorod districts,” the official wrote.

He stated that specialists from relevant services are working at the sites.

Biletskyi stated that preliminary reports indicated one person was injured-assistance was provided on site, and hospitalization was not required.

Read also: Debris from Russian drone damages apartment building in Lutsk, strike on industrial facility reported

An air raid alert was declared in the region due to a Russian drone attack.

As reported by Ukrinform, four people, including a child, were injured as a result of an enemy attack in the Poltava community.

Photo: State Emergency Service

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