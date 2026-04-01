Kazakhstan, Eurasian Economic Commission Discuss Cooperation In Antitrust Regulation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin and Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Minister for Competition and Antitrust Regulation Maksim Yermolovich discussed cooperation in competition policy, Trend reports via the Kazakh government's press service.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed a broad range of issues related to interaction in competition and antitrust regulation. Particular attention was given to strengthening cooperation between the authorities, including building a more systematic approach, as well as exchanging experience and best practices.

“Digitalization of public procurement, development of competition, and ensuring equal access to EAEU markets remain key areas of our cooperation. It is important to establish systematic work aimed at removing barriers and expanding opportunities for businesses,” Zhumangarin delineated.

The sides also discussed expanding mutual supplies of goods within public procurement frameworks and approaches to ensuring market access for products from EAEU member states. The importance of further improving cooperation mechanisms in these areas was emphasized.

In addition, the officials exchanged views on preparations for events under the competition and antitrust block of the upcoming 5th Eurasian Economic Forum. Discussions focused on thematic sessions related to the digitalization of public procurement and the use of modern tools in competition policy, including artificial intelligence technologies.

The 5th Eurasian Economic Forum is scheduled for May 28-29, 2026, in Astana, Kazakhstan, coinciding with the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting as part of Kazakhstan's 2026 EAEU chairmanship. Concentrating on "The EAEU in the global digital race: betting on artificial intelligence," it encompasses over 30 events addressing industrial collaboration, business facilitation, and digital evolution.