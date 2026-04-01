Azerbaijan's FM Receives New Indian Ambassador, Discusses Bilateral Relations (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the newly appointed Ambassador of India Abhay Kumar, discussing the current state and development prospects of the existing relations between the countries today, a source in the nation's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The parties acknowledged that the framework for diplomatic dialogues between the foreign ministries will be advantageous for addressing matters of collaboration as well as points of contention between the two nations.

The meeting noted that the historical relations between the countries formed the foundation of relations and expressed satisfaction with the existence of direct flights and the development of cooperation in the fields of tourism and education.

Touching upon cooperation in the field of energy, the meeting noted that the ownership of the Indian company ONGC Videsh in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields in Azerbaijan and the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline is one of the important directions of bilateral economic relations.

Besides, the meeting expressed concern over the current tensions in the Middle East. The ambassador, on behalf of his country, expressed his deep gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for the support provided during the evacuation of Indian citizens from Iran.

Bayramov congratulated the ambassador on his new appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic activities.

Meanwhile, Kumar expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and emphasized his intention to contribute to the expansion of Azerbaijani-Indian relations in all directions during his tenure.