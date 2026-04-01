Jordan, FAO Review Progress Of Regional Food Security Observatory Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 1 (Petra) -- Minister of Agriculture and Vice Chair of the Supreme Council for Food Security Saeb Khraisat on Wednesday discussed with a delegation from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) progress in implementing the Regional Food Security and Nutrition Observatory for the Arab region.According to a ministry statement, the two sides reviewed the developments in the project, which serves as a strategic platform to enhance regional cooperation in monitoring and analyzing food security indicators. The observatory aims to provide accurate and up-to-date data to support policymakers in adopting effective and proactive policies.Discussions addressed key challenges facing the project's implementation. Both sides agreed to intensify efforts to identify appropriate solutions, accelerate progress and achieve the project's objectives.Khraisat called for establishing a timeline for the project's upcoming phases, with precise allocation of roles and responsibilities among all partners. He noted that a well-defined roadmap is essential to ensuring efficient delivery and timely implementation.He added that the project represents a pivotal step in supporting countries' efforts to address growing food security challenges, particularly amid climate change and ongoing economic and geopolitical fluctuations in the region. He said the observatory would enhance early warning capabilities and risk analysis, contributing to the sustainability of food systems across the region.FAO delegation head Ahmed Mukhtar, a senior expert at the organization's regional office, said FAO would continue supporting Jordan in implementing the project, urging strengthening regional cooperation to develop an integrated food security monitoring system.The meeting comes as part of joint efforts to reinforce Jordan's role as a regional hub for food security and to enhance cooperation among countries in building more efficient and sustainable food systems.