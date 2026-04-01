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Ken Chapman & Associates Expands Leadership Training To Spanish-Speaking Workforce
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Ken Chapman & Associates, Inc. (KC&A), a strategic consulting and leadership development firm, today announced the expansion of its training capabilities to include Spanish-language delivery of its leadership development programs. The new offering enables organizations to extend consistent leadership training and workforce development to Spanish-speaking employees across their operations.
KC&A's Spanish approach builds on the same behavioral leadership framework outlined in The Leader's Code by Dr. Ken Chapman, which emphasizes self-leadership, accountability and cooperative behavior as the foundation of effective leadership.
“Organizations can't afford to have gaps in how leadership is understood or practiced across their workforce,” said Dr. Chapman, founder and CEO of KC&A.“When training is delivered in a language people fully understand, it changes the level of ownership, clarity and consistency. That's where real engagement and resulting performance improvement happens.”
The expansion reflects a growing need among North American organizations to better support multilingual workforces, particularly in industries such as manufacturing, trucking/supply chain and construction where Spanish-speaking employees represent a significant portion of frontline and operational roles. Today, more than 35 million Hispanic and Latino workers participate in the U.S. labor force, representing roughly one in five workers nationwide and making them the fastest-growing segment of the workforce. By delivering training in Spanish, KC&A aims to improve comprehension, engagement and application of leadership principles at all levels of an organization.
Rather than translating materials alone, KC&A's Spanish-language training is designed for full delivery in Spanish, ensuring that concepts are not only understood, but also culturally and operationally relevant. This includes leadership development programs, workforce training sessions and facilitated workshops tailored to client environments.
The move also addresses a broader operational challenge: ensuring that leadership expectations, communication standards and accountability systems are applied consistently across diverse teams. Without that alignment, organizations often experience breakdowns in execution, safety and culture.
“Leadership is experienced through behavior every day on the job,” Dr. Chapman added.“If part of your workforce isn't fully included in that conversation, you're limiting your organization's ability to perform. This capability helps close that gap.”
KC&A will offer Spanish-language training as part of its broader consulting and development engagements, working with client organizations to integrate the capability into existing leadership and workforce strategies. Earlier this year, KC&A announced that The Leader's Code, the leadership book by Dr. Chapman who is one of the country's leading industrial-organizational psychologists and leadership authorities, was available in a Spanish edition, expanding access in Spanish to a leadership framework that has shaped leadership development efforts across industries for decades. For more information, visit or contact KC&A directly.
About Ken Chapman & Associates, Inc.
Ken Chapman & Associates, Inc. is a strategic consulting and leadership development firm serving enterprise organizations worldwide. KC&A partners with executive teams to strengthen people systems, develop effective leaders, and build workplace cultures grounded in trust, communication, and accountability. With deep expertise in workforce strategy, organizational design, and leadership development, the firm helps organizations reduce risk, improve performance, and align culture and talent with business strategy to deliver measurable impact for People, Profit, and More. Learn more here.
KC&A's Spanish approach builds on the same behavioral leadership framework outlined in The Leader's Code by Dr. Ken Chapman, which emphasizes self-leadership, accountability and cooperative behavior as the foundation of effective leadership.
“Organizations can't afford to have gaps in how leadership is understood or practiced across their workforce,” said Dr. Chapman, founder and CEO of KC&A.“When training is delivered in a language people fully understand, it changes the level of ownership, clarity and consistency. That's where real engagement and resulting performance improvement happens.”
The expansion reflects a growing need among North American organizations to better support multilingual workforces, particularly in industries such as manufacturing, trucking/supply chain and construction where Spanish-speaking employees represent a significant portion of frontline and operational roles. Today, more than 35 million Hispanic and Latino workers participate in the U.S. labor force, representing roughly one in five workers nationwide and making them the fastest-growing segment of the workforce. By delivering training in Spanish, KC&A aims to improve comprehension, engagement and application of leadership principles at all levels of an organization.
Rather than translating materials alone, KC&A's Spanish-language training is designed for full delivery in Spanish, ensuring that concepts are not only understood, but also culturally and operationally relevant. This includes leadership development programs, workforce training sessions and facilitated workshops tailored to client environments.
The move also addresses a broader operational challenge: ensuring that leadership expectations, communication standards and accountability systems are applied consistently across diverse teams. Without that alignment, organizations often experience breakdowns in execution, safety and culture.
“Leadership is experienced through behavior every day on the job,” Dr. Chapman added.“If part of your workforce isn't fully included in that conversation, you're limiting your organization's ability to perform. This capability helps close that gap.”
KC&A will offer Spanish-language training as part of its broader consulting and development engagements, working with client organizations to integrate the capability into existing leadership and workforce strategies. Earlier this year, KC&A announced that The Leader's Code, the leadership book by Dr. Chapman who is one of the country's leading industrial-organizational psychologists and leadership authorities, was available in a Spanish edition, expanding access in Spanish to a leadership framework that has shaped leadership development efforts across industries for decades. For more information, visit or contact KC&A directly.
About Ken Chapman & Associates, Inc.
Ken Chapman & Associates, Inc. is a strategic consulting and leadership development firm serving enterprise organizations worldwide. KC&A partners with executive teams to strengthen people systems, develop effective leaders, and build workplace cultures grounded in trust, communication, and accountability. With deep expertise in workforce strategy, organizational design, and leadership development, the firm helps organizations reduce risk, improve performance, and align culture and talent with business strategy to deliver measurable impact for People, Profit, and More. Learn more here.
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