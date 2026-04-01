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MCT Rapidly Deploys Three New Freddie Mac Integration Updates, Expanding Lender Liquidity And Execution Options
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT®), the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology, announced the rapid deployment of three new Freddie Mac integration updates within MCTlive!®: loan-level pricing and committing support for Freddie Mac's Co-Issue All-In Funding (CIX AIF) API, and two new attribute-driven specified pool pay-up categories: LTV and Manufactured Housing.
The headline integration is MCT's support for Freddie Mac's enhanced Cash Pricing and Cash Committing APIs, updated for loan-level CIX AIF pricing and committing requests. Effective March 30, 2026, Freddie Mac's Co-Issue All-In Funding allows sellers to receive both the Freddie Mac Asset Price and CIX Buyer SRP at loan purchase.
MCTlive! now supports Cash Committing API Version 2, required for CTOS/CIX AIF execution, including the optional fields necessary for accurate pricing and SRP inclusion. The updated response delivers the Contract SRP alongside the Contract Asset Price, giving lenders a complete, loan-level view of their all-in execution. For lenders on standard CIX contracts, Version 1 remains fully supported.
"Execution certainty for our clients starts with accurate, real-time data," said Phil Rasori, COO of MCT. "Freddie Mac's CIX AIF API enhancements unlock loan-level SRP visibility that lenders haven't had direct access to before. Our job is to make sure our clients have that capability the moment it's available."
Alongside the API integration, MCT deployed support for two new Freddie Mac Cash Window specified pool pay-up categories: LTV, announced February 27 and live in MCTlive! by March 10, and Manufactured Housing, announced March 23 and deployed by March 30.
These three integration updates reflect a fast-moving wave of product development from Freddie Mac. MCT's ability to match that pace underscores its commitment to ensuring clients have access to new execution options without delay, which shows in the breadth and timeliness of APIs and integrations available.
The MCTlive! platform's support for Freddie Mac CIX AIF pricing and committing, LTV spec pay-ups, and Manufactured Housing spec pay-ups is available now to MCT's active hedge clients and Freddie Mac Cash Window-approved lenders. To learn more, contact MCT.
About MCT:
For over two decades, MCT has been a leading source of innovation for the mortgage secondary market. Melding deep subject matter expertise with a passion for emerging technologies and clients, MCT is the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology. From architecting modern best execution loan sales to launching the most successful and advanced marketplace for mortgage-related assets, lenders, investors, and network partners all benefit from MCT's stewardship. MCT's technology and know-how continue to revolutionize how mortgage assets are priced, locked, hedged, traded, and valued – offering clients the tools to perform under any market condition.
For more information, visit contact or call (619) 543-5111.
The headline integration is MCT's support for Freddie Mac's enhanced Cash Pricing and Cash Committing APIs, updated for loan-level CIX AIF pricing and committing requests. Effective March 30, 2026, Freddie Mac's Co-Issue All-In Funding allows sellers to receive both the Freddie Mac Asset Price and CIX Buyer SRP at loan purchase.
MCTlive! now supports Cash Committing API Version 2, required for CTOS/CIX AIF execution, including the optional fields necessary for accurate pricing and SRP inclusion. The updated response delivers the Contract SRP alongside the Contract Asset Price, giving lenders a complete, loan-level view of their all-in execution. For lenders on standard CIX contracts, Version 1 remains fully supported.
"Execution certainty for our clients starts with accurate, real-time data," said Phil Rasori, COO of MCT. "Freddie Mac's CIX AIF API enhancements unlock loan-level SRP visibility that lenders haven't had direct access to before. Our job is to make sure our clients have that capability the moment it's available."
Alongside the API integration, MCT deployed support for two new Freddie Mac Cash Window specified pool pay-up categories: LTV, announced February 27 and live in MCTlive! by March 10, and Manufactured Housing, announced March 23 and deployed by March 30.
These three integration updates reflect a fast-moving wave of product development from Freddie Mac. MCT's ability to match that pace underscores its commitment to ensuring clients have access to new execution options without delay, which shows in the breadth and timeliness of APIs and integrations available.
The MCTlive! platform's support for Freddie Mac CIX AIF pricing and committing, LTV spec pay-ups, and Manufactured Housing spec pay-ups is available now to MCT's active hedge clients and Freddie Mac Cash Window-approved lenders. To learn more, contact MCT.
About MCT:
For over two decades, MCT has been a leading source of innovation for the mortgage secondary market. Melding deep subject matter expertise with a passion for emerging technologies and clients, MCT is the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology. From architecting modern best execution loan sales to launching the most successful and advanced marketplace for mortgage-related assets, lenders, investors, and network partners all benefit from MCT's stewardship. MCT's technology and know-how continue to revolutionize how mortgage assets are priced, locked, hedged, traded, and valued – offering clients the tools to perform under any market condition.
For more information, visit contact or call (619) 543-5111.
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