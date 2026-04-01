Omni Interactions Transforms Enterprise Training Infrastructure, Delivering A Learning Ecosystem Built For Scale

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Omni Interactions, a leader in flexible customer experience (CX) solutions, today announced the successful completion of a comprehensive training infrastructure transformation for a large, multi-department enterprise. The engagement rebuilt the organization's entire learning foundation - from approximately 700 fragmented legacy files to a modern ecosystem of over 1,500 standardized Standard Operating Procedures and immersive eLearning experiences.

A FOUNDATION BUILT ON PRECISION

The engagement began with an exhaustive audit and disaggregation of legacy documentation spanning dozens of departments, including over 62 hours of raw video training content. Where procedural accuracy was non-negotiable, Omni's team went line-by-line through every minute of footage to ensure nothing was lost. The result was a clean, zero-data-loss foundation of 1,500+ V2.0 SOPs - each standardized, purpose-built, and ready to scale.

GOING BEYOND THE BRIEF

"What separates a great BPO partner from a vendor is the willingness to go beyond the scope of what's asked. When we saw the state of this client's training infrastructure, we knew that fixing it was the only way to set their people - and our partnership - up for success. That's just how we operate," said Courtney Meyers, Co-CEO of Omni Interactions.

On top of the new SOP foundation, Omni designed a full suite of training experiences - high-fidelity sandbox simulations, interactive job aids, a redesigned organizational glossary, SCORM-based eLearning, and a complete rebrand and new design system for all training assets - all anchored around one outcome: employees who get to the floor faster and stay there confidently.

RESULTS THAT COMPOUND

Client stakeholders reported transformation across every dimension of their training operation - stronger on-the-job resource habits, dramatically improved content navigation, higher learner engagement, and reduced dependency on post-training floor support.

"Our clients come to us because they need to scale, perform, and deliver - fast. What this engagement showed is that sometimes the biggest barrier to all three isn't headcount or technology, it's the quality of the foundation people are trained on. We removed that barrier, and the results followed," said Karen Pavicic, Co-CEO of Omni Interactions.

The impact was felt immediately on the ground. As a key project stakeholder put it:

"Omni's immersive simulations and the sheer beauty of the new job aids have completely transformed our training. I was especially impressed by the AI powering the SCORM files to drive deep user interaction. They went above and beyond by proposing a full rebranding and an entirely new design system-those little extras made a massive difference."

ABOUT OMNI INTERACTIONS

Omni Interactions is a leader in flexible customer experience (CX) solutions, helping organizations build high-performance operations that scale. With deep expertise across healthcare, financial services, retail, travel & hospitality, and others, Omni combines a highly vetted global workforce with a commitment to going beyond the brief. Learn more at omniinteractions/solutions.