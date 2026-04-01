Circuit Breaker Market To Reach $30.32 Billion, At A 6.0% CAGR By 2030 Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --This rise is driven by the growing need for power reliability, increasing electricity consumption in residential and industrial applications, and expanding grid modernization initiatives. A surge in high-voltage transmission development, along with investments in smart substations and renewable energy infrastructure, is accelerating global market demand. The market growth is also influenced by regulatory pressure to replace aging equipment and adopt advanced protective systems that support digital monitoring and sustainability goals.

The circuit breaker market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the rising need for safe, reliable, and efficient power distribution across residential, commercial, industrial, and utilities sectors. Rapid urbanization, expansion of transmission and distribution networks, and the increasing integration of renewable energy sources are accelerating the demand for advanced protection devices. Government initiatives focused on grid modernization, electrification, and infrastructure development are further supporting market expansion.

Circuit Breaker Market Size & Forecast:



Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2030

2025 Market Size: USD 22.70 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 30.32 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.0%

List of Key Players in Circuit Breaker Market :



ABB (Switzerland),

Schneider Electric (France),

Siemens (Germany),

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan),

Eaton (Ireland),

Emerson Electric Co. (US),

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan),

Rockwell Automation (US),

LS ELECTRIC Co., Ltd. (South Korea) TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan) among others.

In North America, the US leads the circuit breaker market, fueled by extensive grid modernization, ongoing utility investments, and robust commercial and industrial upgrades in power infrastructure. Key drivers include federal and state funding, the growth of hyperscale data centers, and the rapid expansion of EV charging networks, all of which contribute to increased demand for medium- and high-voltage protection equipment. As utilities and large users upgrade aging systems and boost renewable capacity, OEMs and service providers leverage local supply chains to reduce lead times and enhance aftermarket revenue. Additionally, a tightening regulatory landscape-featuring state-level SF6 emission restrictions and enhanced resilience standards-raises the total cost of ownership for legacy technologies and accelerates the shift toward SF6-free, digitally enabled breakers, solidifying the US's position as the primary market for advanced protection solutions in North America.

T&D utilities, by end user, is the largest segment of the circuit breaker market .

T&D utilities represent the largest segment of the circuit breaker market, driven by the rapid modernization of electric grids and the large-scale addition of substations to support the integration of renewable power. Governments are prioritizing investment in reliable, high-capacity networks to manage fluctuating loads from wind, solar, and energy storage facilities, leading to higher installation of medium- and high-voltage breakers. Additionally, the rising electrification in developing economies and the refurbishment of old grids in mature markets, such as the US and the European Union, are driving adoption. Grid operators are also moving toward smart, automated switching systems to improve fault response time, increasing the demand for digital and predictive maintenance-enabled breaker solutions.

Europe to be the second-largest market during the forecast period.

Europe maintains a strong position in the circuit breaker market due to heavy investments in sustainable energy infrastructure, grid modernization, and the replacement of older equipment with advanced, environmentally friendly alternatives. Regulations targeting greenhouse gas emissions have increased demand for SF6-free and vacuum-based breakers across utilities and industrial applications. The region is also witnessing a rise in the installation of wind and solar plants, particularly in Germany, the UK, and the Nordic countries, driving a greater need for reliable high-voltage protection systems. Combined with smart building development and the expansion of EV charging networks, Europe presents continued growth opportunities for advanced, eco-efficient circuit breaker technologies.

Key Findings of the Study:



September 2025: ABB announced its plan to invest USD 110 million to expand its US manufacturing footprint, including a new production line in Senatobia, Mississippi, dedicated to the Emax 3 air circuit breaker. The investment also supports facility expansions in Richmond, Virginia, and Pinetops, North Carolina, and adds capacity in Puerto Rico, all to meet rising demand from data centers, grid infrastructure, and critical electrification markets.

September 2025: LS Electric secured a contract to supply power distribution equipment to a hyperscale AI data center in the US, serving a major global tech firm. The project involves delivering power distribution solutions for gas-powered generation units within a microgrid system, with phased deliveries starting in February 2026. This contract underscores LS Electric's technological credibility in the global market and its role in enhancing critical power infrastructure for large-scale AI data centers.

August 2024: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation signed a contract with Siemens Energy to jointly develop DC switching stations for next-generation multi-terminal HVDC systems, with a key focus on creating detailed DC circuit-breaker requirement specifications to enable stable and flexible future DC grids. This collaboration supports large-scale renewable energy integration and strengthens both companies' positions in advancing critical HVDC protection technologies worldwide. July 2024: CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd. announced the execution of a USD 80 million capacity expansion over the next 18 months, funded via internal accruals. The expansion will scale up production of motors, transformers, switchgears, and circuit breakers, including medium-voltage switchgear and GIS.

July 2024: Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation signed a contract with TEPCO Power Grid to supply a 72 kV gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) for its Fuchu substation, using natural-origin gases instead of SF6. GIS, jointly developed with Meidensha Corporation, incorporates a vacuum circuit breaker (VCB) provided by Meidensha. Type testing is complete, and the product is being sold under Toshiba's AEROXIA brand.

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