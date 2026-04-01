Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) Market To Hit USD 1,095M By 2036 On Rising Demand For Gut-Health Feed Additives

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The global mannan-oligosaccharides (MOS) market is witnessing robust growth as livestock integrators and feed formulators increasingly adopt functional feed additives to support gut health, immunity, and feed conversion efficiency. Originally concentrated in poultry and swine production, MOS is now integrated across aquaculture and high-value dairy segments worldwide.

According to a comprehensive strategic outlook released by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global MOS market is projected to grow from USD 498.0 Million in 2026 to USD 1,095.0 Million by 2036, reflecting a CAGR of 8.9%. Growth is fueled by biologically active yeast cell wall fractions, rising disease risks in high-density operations, and adoption of standardized feed additives that reduce reliance on antibiotics.

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Functional Feed Additives for Modern Livestock Systems

Mannan-oligosaccharides are complex carbohydrates derived primarily from yeast cell walls, designed to bind enteric pathogens and enhance mucosal immunity. Adoption is increasing in commercial poultry and swine due to antibiotic reduction mandates and disease shock mitigation requirements. By 2026, yeast cell wall-derived powders hold a dominant 69% market share, reflecting consistency and performance reliability.

Industrial Supply Chain and Formulation Drivers

Operations are upgrading feed formulations and establishing long-term contracts with integrated yeast producers to secure stable supply and ensure efficacy. Specialty feed distributors account for 42% of the 2026 market, offering formulation expertise and logistics support. Expansion into aquaculture and high-value dairy segments presents premium growth opportunities beyond standard poultry lines.

Key Market Insights for Decision Makers

Strong CAGR: 8.9% growth projected through 2036

. Source Leadership: Yeast cell walls dominate due to high pathogen-binding activity

. Animal Feed Focus: Accounts for 58% of total consumption in 2026

. Distribution Strength: Specialty feed and pharmaceutical distributors lead

. Regional Expansion: Asia-Pacific and high-density poultry regions drive growth

Regional Dynamics: Emerging and Mature Markets

India (10.1% CAGR): Modernization of poultry and dairy sectors accelerates adoption

. China (9.6% CAGR): Intensive livestock operations drive demand for functional additives

. United States (9.0% CAGR): Large-scale feed mills integrate MOS for efficiency

. United Kingdom (8.5% CAGR): Antibiotic reduction and welfare compliance drive usage

. Brazil (8.4% CAGR): Export-oriented production stimulates preventive nutrition

. Germany (8.2% CAGR): Feed mill consolidation ensures standardized additive inclusion

Emerging economies are leading volumetric growth, while developed regions focus on regulatory compliance, standardized formulations, and premium product innovation.

Competitive Edge: Standardization, Innovation, and Integration

Market competitiveness revolves around fermentation capacity, extraction quality, and distribution networks. Major players invest in advanced enzymatic separation, batch-level traceability, and portfolio expansion into aquaculture and specialty livestock. Strategic joint ventures and capacity upgrades enhance regional coverage and ensure uninterrupted supply during disease or production shocks.

Key Companies Profiled

Lesaffre, ADM, Alltech, Biorigin, dsm-firmenich (CVC Capital Partners), Phileo by Lesaffre, Zilor, Lallemand Animal Nutrition, Kemin Industries, Novus International

Why FMI

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How large is the MOS market in 2026?

Estimated at USD 498.0 Million globally.

What will the market be valued at by 2036?

Projected to reach USD 1,095.0 Million.

What is the expected CAGR?

8.9% from 2026 to 2036.

Which source leads the market?

Yeast cell walls lead with a 69% share due to high pathogen-binding activity.

Which application segment dominates?

Animal feed accounts for 58% of total consumption.

Which distribution channel is key?

Specialty feed and pharmaceutical distributors dominate with 42% share.

What drives growth in India?

Poultry modernization and expanding premix distribution networks.

What is the North America growth outlook?

High-volume integration by large feed mills ensures steady demand and functional additive adoption.

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About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. Headquartered in Delaware, USA, with a global delivery center in India and offices in the UK and UAE, FMI delivers actionable insights to businesses across industries including agriculture, food, consumer products, and chemicals.

An ESOMAR-certified research organization, FMI provides custom and syndicated market reports and consulting services, supporting both Fortune 1,000 companies and SMEs. Its team of 300+ analysts ensures credible, data-driven insights to help clients navigate global markets and identify growth opportunities.

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