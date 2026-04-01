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The Canopy Sets Sail With Luxury Apartments For Rent In Virginia Beach, VA
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Canopy, a new coastal residential and commercial development, has officially begun leasing its luxury apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA. Scheduled to open in January 2026, the community marks a significant milestone in modern mixed-use living, uniting refined design with a strong sense of connection and convenience.
They offer 132 apartments and penthouses featuring one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Each residence has been carefully designed with open layouts, private balconies, and premium finishes that highlight the relaxed sophistication of coastal Virginia living. Thoughtful craftsmanship ensures a seamless blend of functionality and style, creating a contemporary living environment that feels both refined and inviting.
Their amenities include a resort-style infinity pool, outdoor kitchens, pickleball courts, a fitness center, EV charging stations, and green walking trails. In addition to residential spaces, they feature 10,000 square feet of retail and office space, creating an integrated environment where residents, professionals, and local businesses can thrive together.
Those seeking information about leasing opportunities or potential retail partnerships are encouraged to contact The Canopy using the details below.
The Canopy is a visionary mixed-use community redefining coastal living in Virginia Beach. Their design philosophy centers on sustainability, comfort, and connectivity, creating a modern harbor for residents, professionals, and visitors alike. With elegant residences and curated amenities, they continue to shape a new standard of elevated, community-focused living.
They offer 132 apartments and penthouses featuring one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Each residence has been carefully designed with open layouts, private balconies, and premium finishes that highlight the relaxed sophistication of coastal Virginia living. Thoughtful craftsmanship ensures a seamless blend of functionality and style, creating a contemporary living environment that feels both refined and inviting.
Their amenities include a resort-style infinity pool, outdoor kitchens, pickleball courts, a fitness center, EV charging stations, and green walking trails. In addition to residential spaces, they feature 10,000 square feet of retail and office space, creating an integrated environment where residents, professionals, and local businesses can thrive together.
Those seeking information about leasing opportunities or potential retail partnerships are encouraged to contact The Canopy using the details below.
The Canopy is a visionary mixed-use community redefining coastal living in Virginia Beach. Their design philosophy centers on sustainability, comfort, and connectivity, creating a modern harbor for residents, professionals, and visitors alike. With elegant residences and curated amenities, they continue to shape a new standard of elevated, community-focused living.
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