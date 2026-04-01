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Gas South Arena Names Broadstreet Infamous Official Bourbon
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Georgia-based Broadstreet Infamous has been named the Official Bourbon of Gas South Arena, marking a major milestone for the rapidly growing, award-winning bourbon brand. Broadstreet Infamous bourbons will soon be available at bars throughout the Theater and Arena in the Gas South District, offering guests the opportunity to enjoy the bourbons neat or in a cocktail while attending events at one of the Southeast's premier entertainment venues.
Located in Duluth, Gas South Arena hosts major concerts, sporting events, family entertainment, and serves as home to the Atlanta Gladiators - for whom Broadstreet Infamous is already the official craft whiskey. This expanded, multi-year partnership further strengthens the brand's presence inside one of Georgia's most high-attendance destinations.
“We are excited to announce our relationship with Broadstreet Infamous through this official partnership with Gas South Arena,” said Monte Ortel, COO of Gas South District.“Having already established a strong connection through the Atlanta Gladiators, this collaboration strengthens and unifies our partnership across the broader Gas South Arena experience. Broadstreet Infamous represents quality, energy, and local pride.”
As the Official Bourbon, Broadstreet Infamous will receive prominent brand visibility throughout the arena, integrated marketing support, and exclusive activation opportunities during select events.
“This is a defining moment for our company,” said Lorenze Tremonti, CEO and Master Distiller of Broadstreet Infamous.“Gas South Arena represents energy, community, and world-class entertainment right here in Gwinnett County. To align our Georgia-built, award-winning bourbon with a venue of this caliber is incredibly meaningful. While we're based in Greensboro, Georgia, Duluth and Gwinnett County are becoming ground zero for our next phase of growth.”
Matt Heafy, Broadstreet Infamous Partner and frontman of the globally renowned metal band TRIVIUM, brought his signature intensity to the announcement.
“This is huge,” said Heafy.“Broadstreet Infamous doesn't move quietly - we move loud, bold, and all-in. Becoming the official bourbon of Gas South Arena means millions of fans will be experiencing our brand at concerts, games, and other massive events. That's real energy. That's real culture. It's an exciting time, and I'm pumped up about what this partnership unlocks.”
Recently, Broadstreet Infamous earned Gold and Double Gold honors at the international PR%F Awards, one of the spirits industry's most respected double-blind tasting competitions. The brand continues to expand distribution throughout Georgia while building strategic partnerships across professional sports and motorsports.
“Opportunities like this are rare for emerging brands,” said Peter M. Allen, Chairman of Broadstreet Infamous.“Partnering with Gas South represents a significant milestone in our growth trajectory. We are proud, humbled, and fully committed to making the most of this opportunity as we continue scaling the brand.”
The Gas South Arena partnership further strengthens Broadstreet Infamous' growing footprint in the Atlanta market and reinforces its commitment to investing in Georgia communities.
“Partnerships with iconic venues like Gas South Arena are exactly the kind of strategic alignment that builds long-term brand value and accelerates sustainable growth,” said Brian H. Potts, Co-founder of Broadstreet Infamous.“Placing our bourbon in front of millions of guests at the Gas South District strengthens our connection to the Georgia community while positioning Broadstreet Infamous as a premium American whiskey brand on the rise.”
Broadstreet Infamous' award-winning bourbons are available at select retail accounts throughout Georgia. Consumers are encouraged to look for the brand in-store or request stores acquire it through Savannah Distributing (678) 380-1212. Outside of Georgia, products are available for purchase directly from the company's website.
For more information, visit
Note: This press release is for informational purposes only.
Located in Duluth, Gas South Arena hosts major concerts, sporting events, family entertainment, and serves as home to the Atlanta Gladiators - for whom Broadstreet Infamous is already the official craft whiskey. This expanded, multi-year partnership further strengthens the brand's presence inside one of Georgia's most high-attendance destinations.
“We are excited to announce our relationship with Broadstreet Infamous through this official partnership with Gas South Arena,” said Monte Ortel, COO of Gas South District.“Having already established a strong connection through the Atlanta Gladiators, this collaboration strengthens and unifies our partnership across the broader Gas South Arena experience. Broadstreet Infamous represents quality, energy, and local pride.”
As the Official Bourbon, Broadstreet Infamous will receive prominent brand visibility throughout the arena, integrated marketing support, and exclusive activation opportunities during select events.
“This is a defining moment for our company,” said Lorenze Tremonti, CEO and Master Distiller of Broadstreet Infamous.“Gas South Arena represents energy, community, and world-class entertainment right here in Gwinnett County. To align our Georgia-built, award-winning bourbon with a venue of this caliber is incredibly meaningful. While we're based in Greensboro, Georgia, Duluth and Gwinnett County are becoming ground zero for our next phase of growth.”
Matt Heafy, Broadstreet Infamous Partner and frontman of the globally renowned metal band TRIVIUM, brought his signature intensity to the announcement.
“This is huge,” said Heafy.“Broadstreet Infamous doesn't move quietly - we move loud, bold, and all-in. Becoming the official bourbon of Gas South Arena means millions of fans will be experiencing our brand at concerts, games, and other massive events. That's real energy. That's real culture. It's an exciting time, and I'm pumped up about what this partnership unlocks.”
Recently, Broadstreet Infamous earned Gold and Double Gold honors at the international PR%F Awards, one of the spirits industry's most respected double-blind tasting competitions. The brand continues to expand distribution throughout Georgia while building strategic partnerships across professional sports and motorsports.
“Opportunities like this are rare for emerging brands,” said Peter M. Allen, Chairman of Broadstreet Infamous.“Partnering with Gas South represents a significant milestone in our growth trajectory. We are proud, humbled, and fully committed to making the most of this opportunity as we continue scaling the brand.”
The Gas South Arena partnership further strengthens Broadstreet Infamous' growing footprint in the Atlanta market and reinforces its commitment to investing in Georgia communities.
“Partnerships with iconic venues like Gas South Arena are exactly the kind of strategic alignment that builds long-term brand value and accelerates sustainable growth,” said Brian H. Potts, Co-founder of Broadstreet Infamous.“Placing our bourbon in front of millions of guests at the Gas South District strengthens our connection to the Georgia community while positioning Broadstreet Infamous as a premium American whiskey brand on the rise.”
Broadstreet Infamous' award-winning bourbons are available at select retail accounts throughout Georgia. Consumers are encouraged to look for the brand in-store or request stores acquire it through Savannah Distributing (678) 380-1212. Outside of Georgia, products are available for purchase directly from the company's website.
For more information, visit
Note: This press release is for informational purposes only.
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