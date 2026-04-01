Toll Fees Revised In TN, Increase In Transport Costs Likely

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 1 (IANS) Motorists across Tamil Nadu will now have to pay higher toll charges as revised rates came into effect on Wednesday at 68 toll plazas spread across national and state highways.

The increase, ranging between three and five per cent, is part of the annual toll revision exercise and is expected to have a cascading impact on transportation expenses and, potentially, the prices of essential commodities.

According to official data, the latest revision applies to 60 toll plazas on National Highways and eight on state highways.

The hike varies from Rs 5 to Rs 40 depending on the category of vehicles and the specific toll location.

Authorities indicated that the remaining 17 toll plazas in the state will undergo a similar revision from September 1.

Key toll plazas in and around Chennai have also been brought under the revised structure.

These include Paranur in Chengalpattu district, as well as Vanagaram, Athur, Surapattu, Nallur and Sriperumbudur, all of which witness significant daily traffic due to their proximity to industrial corridors and suburban residential zones.

Other important locations where the hike has been implemented include Kappalur, Samayapuram and Nanguneri.

At the Paranur toll plaza, widely used by commuters travelling along the GST Road corridor, there has been a marginal increase in charges across most vehicle categories.

While the toll for cars remains unchanged at Rs 75, fees for light motor vehicles have been raised from Rs 115 to Rs 120.

Similarly, buses and trucks will now be charged Rs 250, up from Rs 245.

The revised rates also affect heavy vehicles.

Charges for three-axle vehicles have increased from Rs 270 to Rs 275.

Vehicles with more than five axles will now pay Rs 395, compared to the earlier Rs 385, while those with more than seven axles will be charged Rs 480, up from Rs 470.

Officials from the highways department said that the revision is part of a standardised annual adjustment mechanism linked to inflation and maintenance costs.

However, transport operators have expressed concerns that even marginal increases could cumulatively raise logistics expenses, which may eventually be passed on to consumers.

With freight movement forming a crucial backbone of the state's economy, the latest toll revision is likely to be closely watched for its broader economic impact in the coming months.