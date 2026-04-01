Realloys (NASDAQ: ALOY) Secures Strategic Alliance And Offtake Commitment From America's Highest-Grade Rare-Earth Deposit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REalloys secures up to 10% of U.S. Critical Material Corp.'s Sheep Creek production - a deposit averaging ~9% TREO with confirmed dysprosium, terbium, yttrium, and NdPr.

Meets U.S. defense procurement requirements, with plans to explore equity investment, joint government financing, and coordinated congressional engagement.

EUCLID, Ohio, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REalloys Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOY), a U.S. based mine to magnet rare earth Company, today announced the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“ MOU”) with U.S. Critical Materials Corp. (“ USCM”), owner of the Sheep Creek rare earth project in Ravalli County, Montana. The MOU establishes a framework for REalloys to secure up to 10% offtake from Sheep Creek, the highest-grade rare earth deposit in the United States, feeding domestically sourced heavy rare earth material directly into REalloys' advanced midstream and downstream operations to supply U.S. strategic defense stockpiles.

Sheep Creek averages approximately 9% TREO (89,932 ppm) across a 7,277.5-acre land package with over 60 identified carbonatite formations - independently verified by Activation Laboratories and Idaho National Laboratory. The deposit contains confirmed dysprosium and terbium, the two most strategically sensitive heavy rare earth elements powering high-performance permanent magnets in F-35 fighter aircraft, missile guidance systems, radar platforms, and virtually every advanced U.S. defense platform. At 10% offtake from a deposit of this grade and scale, REalloys gains a potentially material and strategic domestic feedstock source to complement its diversified global allied-nation supply network - adding a critical domestic anchor as procurement restrictions on Chinese-sourced rare earths take full effect in 2027.

The MOU also establishes a framework for potential strategic equity investment and equity exchange, joint pursuit of government financing, and coordinated government relations - presenting Congress and the executive branch with a unified, fully domestic HREE supply chain narrative built on zero Chinese involvement at any stage.

"While others rely on a single source for their rare earth feedstock, REalloys is executing a fundamentally different strategy - partnering with the highest-grade developers across allied nations to build a diversified supply network specifically designed to counteract Chinese dominance" said Lipi Sternheim, Chief Executive Officer of REalloys . " Working closely with our partners in government and across the Defense Industrial Base, we are identifying the strategic assets that plug into our advanced midstream and downstream ecosystem to fortify supply chain security for protected and strategic markets, with zero Chinese involvement at any stage."

"Sheep Creek is America's rare earth answer to Chinese supply dominance," said Harvey Kaye, Executive Chairman of U.S. Critical Materials Corp. "The United States cannot claim critical mineral sovereignty while depending on foreign adversaries for the heavy rare earths that guide our missiles, power our fighter jets, and drive every advanced defense platform in our arsenal. Sheep Creek changes that equation. It is the highest-grade rare earth deposit in the country, it is fully domestic, and it is now connected to the only midstream and metallization platform in the Western Hemisphere capable of converting that resource into defense-ready metals. That is what national security looks like in practice, and that is exactly what this partnership delivers."

Under the MOU, the Parties will advance metallurgical test work, optimize HREE processing flowsheets, and negotiate a definitive long-term offtake agreement, with reasonable efforts to execute within one year of the MOU date.

About REalloys Inc.

REalloys Inc. is advancing a fully integrated North American mine-to-magnet supply chain encompassing upstream resource development, midstream processing, and downstream manufacturing. REalloys' upstream foundation includes its Hoidas Lake rare-earth asset in Saskatchewan and a diversified network of allied feedstock and recycling partners. Together with the Saskatchewan Research Council, REalloys is building a platform to scale North American heavy rare earth midstream separation, refining, and metallization capabilities - creating a coordinated system that processes and converts heavy rare-earth materials from allied and domestic sources into high-purity products. Those refined materials feed directly into REalloys' downstream manufacturing operations in Euclid, Ohio, where the company produces advanced heavy rare earth metals, alloys, and magnet components for defense, clean-energy, and high-performance industrial applications. REalloys' Ohio facility serves federal logistics and procurement agencies supporting the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, in addition to the broader Defense Industrial Base and Organic Industrial Base.

About U.S. Critical Materials Corp.

U.S. Critical Materials Corp. is a private exploration and technology company focused on developing rare earth elements and critical minerals to support U.S. national security, supply chain independence, and advanced manufacturing. The Company owns the Sheep Creek Project in Ravalli County, Montana, reported to be one of the highest-grade rare earth deposits in the United States, containing rare earth elements as well as gallium and other strategic minerals. U.S. Critical Materials is advancing the project through collaborations with Idaho National Laboratory and strategic partners focused on exploration, processing technologies, and domestic supply chain development. U.S. Critical Materials is uniquely positioned because of its high-grade mineral assets, our relationship with Idaho National Labs, and access to numerous other processors to be the indispensable resource for helping the United States become rare earth and critical mineral independent in the shortest possible time. For more information, visit .

REalloys Inc.

Angela Gorman

Communications, REalloys

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Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the intended scope and terms of the strategic partnership between REalloys and USCM; the negotiation and execution of definitive offtake, investment, equity, and other formal agreements; REalloys' right to secure up to 10% of rare earth production from the Sheep Creek Project; the anticipated commercial scale, strategic significance, and feedstock contribution of that offtake; the anticipated timeline, cost, scale, and commercial operations of REalloys' heavy rare earth metallization facility; projected production of dysprosium, terbium, and neodymium metals and alloys at commercial scale beginning in 2027; the potential for strategic equity investment or equity exchange between the Parties; the anticipated benefits of joint government financing initiatives including DOE Title XVII loan guarantees, DPA Title III awards, EXIM Bank financing, and Defense Logistics Agency procurement contracts; the zero-China-nexus characteristics of the contemplated supply chain and its compliance with applicable defense procurement standards; the strategic significance of the Sheep Creek deposit and its suitability for REalloys' downstream operations; the anticipated path to production at Sheep Creek; and each Party's respective strategic, operational, technological, and financial plans. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and estimates and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. This MOU is non-binding (except as to confidentiality, governing law, costs, assignment, and counterparts) and does not constitute an obligation by either Party to enter into any definitive agreement. There is no assurance that a definitive offtake agreement, investment agreement, equity exchange, or any other formal agreement will be executed, or that if executed, will proceed on the terms described herein. Such statements are inherently subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of REalloys and USCM. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: the failure of the Parties to negotiate and execute definitive agreements on acceptable terms or at all; geological, permitting, environmental, or regulatory risks affecting the Sheep Creek Project, including risks related to resource estimation, mine development, environmental review, and permitting timelines; the inability of USCM to advance the Sheep Creek Project to production on the anticipated timeline or at all; the inability of REalloys to complete construction, commissioning, and planned operations of its heavy rare earth metallization facility on expected timelines or at anticipated cost; delays, cost overruns, or disruptions in engineering, procurement, construction, or equipment delivery; challenges associated with scaling metallization and processing technologies to sustained commercial production; feedstock availability, quality, or consistency; the potential that 10% of Sheep Creek production does not represent a material volume of feedstock for REalloys' operations; supply chain constraints, logistics disruptions, or equipment shortages; dependence on third-party partners, suppliers, and government counterparties; changes in U.S. government policy, defense procurement requirements, waiver extensions, or critical minerals strategy; changes in rare earth pricing, demand, or market conditions; competitive developments or new market entrants; capital availability and the terms of any future financing; geopolitical developments and trade policies affecting critical minerals supply chains; intellectual property risks; qualification of materials for defense and advanced manufacturing applications; compliance with applicable statutory and regulatory frameworks including ITAR, EAR, and Section 889-equivalent requirements; workforce availability and retention; and general macroeconomic, industry-specific, or capital market conditions.

There can be no assurance that the partnership, supply chain capabilities, offtake volumes, production timelines, government financing outcomes, or other operational results described herein will be achieved on the expected terms or at all.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Neither REalloys nor USCM undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information, or changes in expectations, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties that could affect REalloys' business, financial condition, and results of operations, please refer to REalloys' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports available at .

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