Medpace Holdings, Inc. Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Medpace's stock price fell $79.88, or 18.3%, to close at $357.30 per share on July 23, 2024, thereby injuring investors. This sharp decline followed the July 22, 2024, post-market release of the Company's second quarter 2024 financial results, which significantly underperformed relative to expectations. During a subsequent earnings call on July 23, management revealed that“cancellations were disproportionately high in the month of June.” The Company identified several drivers for this trend, including“impaired sponsor liquidity,”“reprioritization,” and a specific instance where a sponsor was acquired by a large pharmaceutical firm that opted to“move the work to an existing preferred provider,” effectively terminating the Medpace contract.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

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310-692-8883



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