RPC, Inc. Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises RPC, Inc. (“RPC" or the "Company") (NYSE:RES) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

RPC's stock price plummeted $1.15 per share, or 17.37%, to close at $5.47 per share on February 3, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a February 3, 2026, report detailing the Company's financial performance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure of non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.14, a figure that failed to meet the consensus benchmarks set by market analysts.

The decline was further exacerbated by a significant contraction within a key operational division. Specifically, the Company reported that "Support Services segment revenues declined 18% sequentially," a downturn attributed primarily to "Patterson Services' rental tools declining 22% during the quarter." Management signaled that this operational slip was due to several scheduled "jobs shifted into early 2026," effectively deferring expected revenue and weakening the Company's year-end fiscal profile. The revelation of these missing earnings and the substantial sequential drop in service demand led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the diminished quarterly performance.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

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310-692-8883



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