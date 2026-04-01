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SUTNTIB AB Tewox Publishes Its NAV For March 2026


2026-04-01 09:17:20
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vilnius, Lithuania, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As at the end of March 2026, the net asset value (NAV) of SUTNTIB AB Tewox decreased to EUR 44,662,690, compared to the previously determined NAV of EUR 45,016,740 at the end of February 2026.

The share price decreased to EUR 1.0669, from EUR 1.0753 at the end of February 2026. The pro-forma internal rate of return (IRR) decreased to 2.64%, compared to previously announced IRR of 2.90% at the end of February 2026.

Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas
Manager of the Investment Company
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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