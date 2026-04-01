LINK FOREX Builds A Global Equity Research Network, Intelligent Collaborative Investment Model Draws Market Attention

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, United Kingdom, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2026, the global landscape continues to evolve. The digitalization of global capital markets and the rapid innovation of financial technology are reshaping traditional stock investment models in unprecedented ways. Keeping pace with these changes, LINK FOREX LTD is accelerating its global expansion in the fields of equity research and analysis.

According to publicly available information, LINK FOREX LTD was established in 2020 and is headquartered in London, one of the world's leading financial centers. Although the company has not been established for very long, it has already obtained an FCA license and an MSB business license, and from the very beginning it set its sights on serving global individual investors.

In the few years since its founding, the company has rapidly emerged in the field of stock trading analysis by deeply integrating financial technology with data-driven models. It has become one of the faster-growing stock trading research institutions within the UK's fintech sector.

Unlike traditional stock investment firms, LINK FOREX does not remain at the surface level of trade execution services. Instead, it aims to build a complete closed-loop ecosystem covering research, analysis, strategy, and execution. Its core business revolves around capital management, quantitative model analysis, and short-term stock trading strategies. Through a data-driven investment research system, the company provides investors with multidimensional market insights.

Within the current wave of fintech innovation, this model is gradually becoming an important pathway for improving research efficiency and reducing information asymmetry.

Industry observers point out that with the deeper application of artificial intelligence and quantitative analysis technologies, financial technology is moving beyond tools and into the core of investment decision-making.“In the past, individual investors often had difficulty accessing institutional-level research resources. Now, institutions like LINK FOREX are systemically bringing capabilities that once belonged only to professional institutions to a broader user base.”

If data is the lifeblood of financial technology, then talent is the brain that drives it. LINK FOREX has invested heavily in team development and has built a research team of more than 100 core strategy members. The composition of this team reflects the company's strategic focus on both technology and research.

Among the team members are professionals who previously worked in the quantitative trading division at Goldman Sachs, modeling experts from Bridgewater Associates, and researchers from the financial laboratory of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). This talent pool, spanning top investment banks, hedge funds, and leading academic institutions, provides LINK FOREX with a complete capability chain from theoretical research to real-world market execution.

A person familiar with the company commented:“A diversified research background means the team can cross-verify insights from multiple perspectives when facing different market environments. For example, when irrational market fluctuations occur, members with quantitative backgrounds can quickly adjust model parameters, while those with macro research experience can provide supplementary judgments from a fundamental perspective. This kind of combined capability is particularly valuable in complex market environments.”

In terms of global expansion, LINK FOREX has not limited its vision to the UK market. The company has established a global investment research network spanning New York and London, leveraging the market resources and talent advantages of these two international financial centers to form a dual-market research mechanism covering major markets in North America and Europe.