Beijing Ready To Strengthen Strategic Alignment, Cooperation With India: Chinese Envoy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) China's Ambassador Xu Feihong on Wednesday expressed Beijing's readiness to strengthen strategic alignment, deepen practical cooperation and enhance people-to-people exchanges with India as both countries marked the 76th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.

"Today marks the 76th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and India. China and India are neighbours that cannot be moved apart. It is the right choice for both sides to be good-neighbourly friends and partners that help each other succeed, and realise the 'Dragon-Elephant Tango'," Xu Feihong posted on X.

"China stands ready to strengthen strategic alignment with India, deepen practical cooperation, enhance people-to-people exchanges, and strengthen multilateral coordination to advance the development of the Global South," he added.

On Tuesday, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, Yu Jing announced that IndiaGo has started flights between Kolkata and Shanghai from March 29 and flights between Guangzhou and Delhi would begin this summer-autumn season.

In a post on X, Yu Jing stated, "China–India air connectivity is heating up! IndiGo kicks off daily Kolkata-Shanghai flights from March 29. China Southern Airlines is set to debut a new Guangzhou-Delhi route this summer-autumn season."

"China Eastern Airlines brings back the Kunming-Kolkata direct flight from April 18. Air China rounds it out with a brand-new Beijing Capital-Delhi service launching April 21," she added.

Last month, China welcomed Vikram Doraiswami's appointment as India's Ambassador to China and said that Beijing is looking forward to his positive role in continuous improvement and growth of bilateral ties.

While addressing a regular media briefing on March 20, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian expressed China's readiness to facilitate Doraiswami when he assumes his new role in China.

"Diplomatic envoys are important bridges for friendly cooperation and relations between countries. China welcomes the appointment of the new Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Doraiswami, stands ready to provide him with facilitation as he carries out his duty in China, and looks forward to his positive role in promoting the continuous improvement and growth of China-India ties," the spokesperson said when asked about China's view on Doraiswami's appointment.

In February, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and China's Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu held the India-China Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi during which both sides also discussed global, regional situations and other multilateral issues.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held the India-China Strategic Dialogue with Executive Vice Foreign Minister of China Ma Zhaoxu, who is in India to participate in the BRICS Sherpa Meeting. Both sides reviewed the positive momentum in bilateral relations and discussed ways to further advance ties by enhancing people-to-people exchanges and addressing concerns on sensitive issues. They exchanged views on the global and regional situation and multilateral issues," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.