TVK Flags Security Lapse For Vijay Letter To MHA Sparks Row Over Official Name Error

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 1 (IANS) The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has written to the Union Home Ministry alleging inadequate security arrangements for its President, actor-turned-politician Vijay, during his ongoing election campaign in Tamil Nadu.

The development has triggered controversy after the letter reportedly mentioned the name of a serving Governor instead of a current Union Home Ministry official.

In its communication addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the party claimed that despite Vijay being provided 'Y' category security, the arrangements on the ground during campaign events were insufficient and raised concerns over his safety as well as that of the public attending the rallies.

The issue came to the fore following Vijay's nomination filing on March 30 from the Perambur Assembly constituency. After submitting his papers, he had planned a series of campaign programmes across Perambur, Kolathur and Villivakkam constituencies.

Party sources said necessary permissions were obtained and a structured campaign plan had been put in place. However, the actor-politician reportedly cut short parts of his campaign, citing inadequate police protection.

While he addressed gatherings in Perambur and Kolathur, his scheduled visit to Villivakkam was cancelled at the last minute. TVK leaders claimed that the security deployment was insufficient to manage both the crowd and potential threats, prompting the decision.

Subsequently, the party lodged a formal complaint with the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer, seeking immediate intervention to ensure proper protection during campaign events.

Continuing its escalation, TVK executive C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar is said to have forwarded a detailed representation to the Union Home Ministry highlighting these concerns.

Amid this, a fresh controversy erupted when a copy of the letter surfaced in public. The document reportedly referred to Ajay Kumar Bhalla as the Union Home Secretary - an apparent factual error, as he is currently serving as the Governor of Manipur and no longer holds that position in the ministry.

The mention has drawn criticism from political observers, who questioned the accuracy and credibility of the communication.

While TVK has not officially responded to the discrepancy, the episode has added a new dimension to the ongoing debate over security arrangements for high-profile candidates during the election season.

-IANS

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