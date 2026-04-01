LG Sandhu Reviews Dwarka Projects, Pushes For Global-Standard Infrastructure

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on Wednesday conducted an extensive review of major infrastructure and urban development projects undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Dwarka sub-city, stressing the need to build“global-standard civic infrastructure” and position the area as a hub for international business and cultural engagements.

The LG, who also assumed office as Chairman of the DDA, visited key project sites including Storm Water Channels No. 2 and 5, the proposed IT and ITES hub locations, the Golf Course at Sector-24, the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, and a five-star hotel project at Sector-23 being developed under a special licence fee model. He was accompanied by DDA Vice Chairman N. Saravana Kumar and other senior officials.

During the review, Sandhu directed officials to ensure the development of world-class civic infrastructure and services across all DDA projects, underlining that public infrastructure must directly improve the quality of life for residents while contributing to the capital's urban transformation.

Highlighting Dwarka's strategic advantages, he said the sub-city has the potential to emerge as a premier destination for global engagements due to its strong connectivity through the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), proximity to Indira Gandhi International Airport, and availability of modern infrastructure such as Yashobhoomi and the upcoming Bharat Vandana Park.

He emphasised the need for a comprehensive road map to promote Dwarka as a centre for international conventions, exhibitions, business summits, and cultural events.

The LG also called for active engagement with multinational corporations, global institutions, and embassies to host high-level conferences and corporate events in the area.

The Storm Water Channels redevelopment project was highlighted as a key urban transformation initiative, converting drainage infrastructure into green recreational corridors equipped with cycling tracks, walkways, public spaces, and solar installations, while also strengthening sewage treatment and pollution control mechanisms.

Reviewing the proposed five-star hotel project, officials informed that it will be developed under a design-build-finance-operate-transfer model with a minimum capacity of 200 rooms. The LG also assessed sites earmarked for the IT and ITES hub near the upcoming ICC Metro Station, aimed at boosting economic activity and employment.

At the Golf Course project in Sector-24, Sandhu reviewed facilities including an 18-hole championship course, short practice holes, and a large driving range, envisioned as an international-standard public sporting destination.

Reiterating his vision of development-led governance, the LG directed DDA to conceptualise more landmark projects focussing on urban beautification, green mobility, recreation, and sustainable infrastructure, with the overarching goal of enhancing ease of living for Delhi's residents.