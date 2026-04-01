Arab Interior Ministers Discuss Security Challenges, Appoint Anti-Narcotics Chief

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 1 (Petra) -- Interior Minister Mazen Faraya participated, alongside Arab counterparts, in the 43rd session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, held virtually on Wednesday with the participation of representatives from Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and the Arab Police Sports Federation.The session opened with remarks by Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif Al Saud, Honorary President of the Council, while Secretary-General of the Council Muhammad bin Ali Koman also addressed participants.Lebanese Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad Hajjar assumed the presidency of the current session, succeeding Kuwaiti Interior Minister Sheikh Fahd Yousef Al-Sabah.The Council reviewed a range of security challenges and regional developments, including the Secretary-General's report on the activities of the General Secretariat between the 42nd session in 2025 and the current session, as well as a report by the President of Naif Arab University for Security Sciences on the institution's programs and initiatives during the same period.Discussions also covered the draft second phase of the updated Arab Counter-Terrorism Strategy, recommendations issued by conferences and meetings organized by the General Secretariat, and the outcomes of joint engagements with regional and international partners. The Council endorsed a set of resolutions aimed at strengthening joint Arab security cooperation.The Council approved the appointment of Brigadier General Ayman Ibrahim Sarayrah as Director of the Arab Bureau of Narcotics and Crime for a three-year term, effective May 1, 2026.In a related statement, the Council issued a declaration condemning attacks targeting Arab states, describing them as violations of international law and a threat to regional and international security.The declaration also rejected actions aimed at destabilizing security and stability in the region and affirmed support for Arab states in safeguarding their sovereignty and territorial integrity.The Council further reiterated its condemnation of Israel's occupation of Palestinian and Arab territories and its expansionist policies, reaffirming support for the Palestinian cause and the security, stability, and sovereignty of Lebanon.