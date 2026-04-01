Uzbekistan And EDB Explore Strategic Collaboration On Digital Infrastructure
The issue was discussed during a meeting between Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov and EDB Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Tigran Sargsyan.
The sides focused on accelerating digital transformation and expanding the implementation of digital solutions across both public and private sectors.
During the meeting, the parties also reviewed key areas for digital investment and exchanged insights on successful projects implemented in other countries.
Moreover, the discussions extended to cooperation in smart city technologies, particularly intelligent traffic management systems, and the development of digital platforms across sectors such as e-commerce, logistics, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and space technologies.
The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is a multilateral institution that finances investment projects within the Eurasian region.
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