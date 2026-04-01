MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) STRACON Group Holding Inc. Announces Closing of US$376 Million Non-Recourse Project Financing for Pérez Caldera Infrastructure Project Financing comprises up to US$345 million in term loans and up to US$31 million in debt service reserve letters of credit arranged by Natixis, SMBC and BCI to support the Company's Infrastructure segment project in Chile

April 01, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: STRACON Group Holding Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2026) - STRACON Group Holding Inc. (TSX: STG) ( BVL: STG) ("STRACON" or the "Company") today announced the closing of up to US$376 million in non-recourse project financing for the Pérez Caldera infrastructure project in Chile. The financing was arranged by Natixis, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation ("SMBC") and Banco de Crédito e Inversiones ("BCI"), and will fund the development, construction, ownership, operation and maintenance of dedicated tailings infrastructure at Anglo American's Los Bronces copper operation in Chile.

The financing comprises up to US$345 million in term loans and up to US$31 million in debt service reserve letters of credit. The term loans bear interest at compounded daily SOFR plus a margin of 3.00% per annum, with scheduled quarterly amortization commencing October 15, 2027 and final maturity on October 15, 2030. The financing is structured on a non-recourse basis to STRACON, with debt service supported by contracted, inflation-linked project cash flows under the Pérez Caldera build-own-operate-maintain ("BOOM") contract.

Natixis and SMBC are acting as Joint Lead Arrangers, Joint Bookrunners and Joint Global Coordinators. BCI is acting as Senior Mandated Lead Arranger. SMBC is serving as Administrative Agent.

The project's capital structure reflects a maximum debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75:17.25, consistent with the Company's stated approach to Infrastructure segment projects in which approximately 75-85% of project costs are financed through non-recourse project debt and STRACON contributes the balance as sponsor equity.

Andrés Gutiérrez Leiva, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "The closing of this financing is a defining milestone for STRACON. It validates our Infrastructure segment strategy and confirms our ability to structure, finance and deliver large-scale mining infrastructure under long-duration contractual frameworks. The quality of the lending group and the terms of the financing reflect the strength of the underlying contract and the calibre of our counterparty."

About the Pérez Caldera Project

The Pérez Caldera project anchors STRACON's Infrastructure segment. Awarded by Anglo American in December 2025, the project involves an integrated engineering, construction, financing and long-term operations and maintenance arrangement for dedicated infrastructure assets required to condition, remove and transport tailings material from the Pérez Caldera Tailings Dam at the Los Bronces operation in Chile.

The project represents a long-duration infrastructure contract with a high-quality global mining counterparty, resulting in increased consolidated backlog and supporting recurring revenue and cash flow visibility over the contract term. The project will be executed in accordance with STRACON's established standards for health and safety, environmental management and operational excellence.

Pérez Caldera represents the culmination of a deliberate strategy initiated with the 2022 launch of the Engineering & Technology segment, which was undertaken with an explicit view toward enabling STRACON's entry into long-duration, structured infrastructure delivery. The Infrastructure segment is expected to represent approximately 50% of consolidated EBITDA within the next 18 to 24 months, supporting improved earnings visibility and cash-flow durability.

About STRACON Group

STRACON is an integrated, engineering-led and technology-enabled mining infrastructure and services group operating across the Americas. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, STRACON provides end-to-end solutions across the mining lifecycle, including engineering and technology solutions, industrial services, equipment and support services, and infrastructure development and ownership. The Company partners with leading global mining operators to design, build, operate and maintain critical infrastructure that supports safe, efficient and sustainable mining operations.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release references certain non-IFRS financial measures, including EBITDA, which do not have standardized meanings under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers. These measures are used by management to assess operating performance and are not substitutes for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Definitions and reconciliations are included in the Company's public disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the expected construction timeline and commercial operation of the Pérez Caldera project, the anticipated contribution of the Infrastructure segment to consolidated EBITDA, the expected capital structure and financing terms of future projects, the Company's strategy for infrastructure development, and future cash flow and revenue characteristics. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions as of the date of this press release and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including project execution and construction risks, counterparty credit risk, changes in commodity prices, regulatory and permitting risks, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, and other risks described in the Company's preliminary prospectus and other public disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at . The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Josh Wardell, Vice President, Investor Relations

STRACON Group Holding Inc.

65 Queen Street West, Suite 910

Toronto, ON, Canada M5H 2M5

Tel: 416-553-8443

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Source: STRACON Group Holding Inc.