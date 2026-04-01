DMCC AND REIT DEVELOPMENT UNVEIL LANDMARK CRYPTO TOWER IN JLT

DMCC and REIT Development announce construction of 17-storey Crypto Tower to support DMCC's rapidly growing community of blockchain, DeFi and Web3 companies Crypto Tower to offer 150,000 square feet of leasable space including nine office floors and dedicated floors for blockchain incubators, VC and investment firms, and AI innovation Tower to set new standard for real estate and tenant management with use of blockchain, on-chain voting and smart contracts, reinforcing Dubai's position as leading hub for Web3

DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, and REIT Development, have announced the launch of the landmark Cryptotower in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT). This 17-storey project will support DMCC's rapidly expanding community of blockchain, DeFi and Web3 companies, bolstering its status as a global hub for innovation and advanced technologies. Complementing the DMCC Crypto Centre's existing headquarters in Uptown Tower, the new tower will add to DMCC's ecosystem with an advanced space fostering innovation, collaboration and business growth.

The Crypto Tower will feature cutting-edge infrastructure and state-of-the-art facilities, seamlessly integrated with advanced AI solutions powered by Chatoshi. With over 150,000 square feet of leasable space, the tower will feature nine floors of advanced offices tailored for crypto startups and established businesses. Three additional floors will support blockchain incubators, venture capital firms, and investment companies, while a dedicated floor will cater to artificial intelligence (AI) innovation.

Blockchain technology will be used to streamline tenant interactions and transactions through the use of on-chain voting mechanisms, shared resources, smart contracts and other automated services. In doing so, the tower will build greater trust and transparency and reduce administrative load, setting a new standard in community decision-making and management.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said:“Crypto Tower is a pioneering development that sits at the interface of blockchain, Web3 and real estate. With over 150,000 square feet of leasable space, including nine office floors, three dedicated floors for blockchain incubators, an AI innovation floor, a crypto club, gold bullion shop and vault storage area, the tower will provide a range of cutting-edge facilities and services for the benefit of our members. The launch of Crypto Tower is both a real-world demonstration of the future of Web3, where transparency and ownership are ensured by blockchain technology, as well as a statement of our intent as we continue to consolidate Dubai's position as the world's leading innovation hub.”

The development will feature a 10,000-square-foot indoor event space, complemented by a 3,500-square-foot outdoor area for crypto and blockchain events. The top three floors will house an exclusive 30,000-square-foot crypto club, providing premium networking and leisure amenities, designed to foster high-level collaboration and networking within the blockchain community.

In addition to the core facilities, the Crypto Tower will include high-end features such as an NFT art gallery, a gold bullion shop, an exotic car dealership, and a dedicated vault storage area offering 5,000 square feet of secure space for valuables, including gold, cash, and cold wallets. This multifunctional development will set a new standard for integrating technology, finance, and lifestyle into one space, creating a seamless and secure environment for the world's leading crypto players.

Brenda Stratton, Communications Director at REIT Development, added,“By combining blockchain technology with real-world construction in Dubai's DMCC, we're creating a physical tower that serves as a central hub for the crypto community. Every expense is on-chain, setting a new standard for transparency in the industry.”

REIT Development, recognised for integrating advanced technology and sustainability into real estate, is at the helm of this transformative development. Construction is expected to be complete by Q1 2027, with full operations beginning shortly thereafter.

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About DMCC.

Headquartered in Dubai, DMCC is the world's most interconnected Free Zone, and the leading trade and enterprise hub for commodities. Whether developing vibrant neighbourhoods with world-class property like Jumeirah Lakes Towers and the much-anticipated Uptown Dubai, or delivering high performance business services, DMCC provides everything its dynamic community needs to live, work and thrive. Made for Trade, DMCC is proud to sustain and grow Dubai's position as the place to be for global trade today and long into the future.

About REIT Development:

REIT Development is a new real estate developer committed to pioneering innovative projects that integrate advanced technology and sustainability. With a focus on transforming the future of real estate, REIT Development aims to create dynamic environments that foster collaboration, creativity and growth, making it an ideal partner for the Crypto Tower initiative. For more information, visit

About Chatoshi:

ChAtoshI is a revolutionary AI-powered Web3 browser that bridges AI and Web3, redefining how users interact with the blockchain. As an advanced AI agent, crypto search engine, and integrated Web3 Solana browser, it empowers users to access real-time market insights, explore decentralized applications (dApps), and navigate the blockchain ecosystem with ease.

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