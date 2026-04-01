Anubis Chain Announced As Primary Exhibition Sponsor For Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026

Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is proud to announce that Anubis Chain has officially joined as a Primary Exhibition Sponsor. This partnership marks an exciting milestone for both organizations and further cements the Festival's position as the most anticipated blockchain and crypto gathering in Asia. As the Web3 industry continues to evolve at a remarkable pace, collaborations like this one help signal the direction the space is heading - and the communities that are leading the charge.

Anubis Chain brings a compelling and differentiated offering to the table. It is an EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain built with selective privacy at its core - a feature that speaks directly to one of the most pressing conversations happening across the crypto and enterprise blockchain world today. As regulators, institutions, and builders wrestle with how to balance transparency with confidentiality, Anubis Chain offers a practical, developer-friendly solution. Being EVM-compatible means that builders can hit the ground running without abandoning the tooling and ecosystems they already know, while still gaining access to privacy features that most Layer-1 networks simply don't offer out of the box.

About Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026

The Hong Kong Web3 Festival is not just a conference - it is a convergence point for some of the most influential voices shaping the future of decentralized technology. Co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group, and organized by W3ME, the Festival has grown into Asia's premier crypto event since its inaugural edition in 2023. Each year, it brings together a diverse mix of visionaries, entrepreneurs, regulators, investors, and developers to engage in honest, forward-looking conversations about where the industry is going.

The 2026 edition will take place from April 20 to 23 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Over the past three editions, the Festival has welcomed more than 350 exhibitors and upwards of 1,200 speakers, accumulated a remarkable 100,000 visitors in total, and catalyzed over 400 diverse side events. These numbers tell a story of an event that has truly resonated with the global Web3 community.

This year's event is set to build on that momentum in a big way. Web3 Festival 2026 will feature up to 400 speakers representing a wide cross-section of the crypto and blockchain ecosystem - from DeFi pioneers to NFT innovators, from Layer-2 architects to policy experts. What makes this event particularly special is its ability to attract not just the native crypto crowd, but also nearly 1,000 executives and corporate decision-makers from traditional finance and the real economy. That combination creates an environment where ideas move beyond conversation and into action.

Why Hong Kong, Why Now

The choice of Hong Kong as home for this event is no accident. The city occupies a genuinely unique position in the global financial and technological landscape - serving as a bridge between the vast market potential of Mainland China and the broader international Web3 ecosystem. Hong Kong's progressive regulatory stance, its deep pool of institutional capital, and its reputation as a global financial hub all make it an ideal environment for conversations that matter. The Festival leverages this positioning to offer attendees something rare: first-hand insights into both Eastern and Western developments in the crypto world, all under one roof.

For Anubis Chain, sponsoring this event represents more than just brand visibility. It is an opportunity to engage directly with the builders, investors, and institutions who are actively shaping the next chapter of Web3. It is a chance to demonstrate, in one of the most dynamic and forward-thinking cities in the world, that selective privacy on a Layer-1 blockchain is not a niche feature - it is the kind of infrastructure that the next generation of decentralized applications will be built on.

As the Web3 space continues to mature, events like the Hong Kong Web3 Festival serve an increasingly important role. They are not just networking opportunities - they are the places where the industry takes stock of where it has been and decides, collectively, where it wants to go next. With Anubis Chain joining as a Primary Exhibition Sponsor, Web3 Festival 2026 adds another layer of depth to an already remarkable gathering. We look forward to welcoming the Anubis Chain team to Hong Kong in April and to the conversations, partnerships, and breakthroughs that will no doubt emerge from this collaboration.

The Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 continues to welcome forward-thinking partners who share a commitment to building a more open, innovative, and connected digital future. If your organization is interested in being part of this journey, we encourage you to explore the partnership opportunities available.

Get all the details here: #/en

Be our partner: