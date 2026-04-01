Arkreen Participates As Co-Organizer At Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026

Hong Kong, 13th March 2026 - Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is honored to welcome Arkreen as a Co-organizer.

Arkreen is a DePIN-powered global energy network that digitizes and connects distributed renewable assets like residential solar PV systems. More:

The Hong Kong Web3 Festival (“Web3 Festival”), co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group and organized by W3ME, is Asia's premiere crypto conference since 2023. It convenes the world's smartest minds in the Web3 and crypto space to discuss the latest trends and policies.

Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 will take place from April 20 to 23 at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The previous three editions brought together over 350 exhibitors and more than 1,200 speakers for in-depth discussions, attracted a cumulative total of 100,000 visitors, and saw over 400 diverse side events. It has solidified its status as a leading crypto event, influencing Hong Kong's Web3 landscape.

Web3 Festival 2026 ultimately will have up to 400 speakers representing all aspects of Web3 and crypto on its stages. It has also attracted registrations from nearly 1000 executives and corporate decision-makers in traditional finance and real economies. This enables the conference to be a high-level platform for in-depth dialogues and high-value connections.

As Asia's premier crypto event, Web3 Festival leverages Hong Kong's unique position as a global financial center and innovation powerhouse, bridging the vast market potential of Mainland China with worldwide Web3 advancements. This unique positioning enables the event to bring together the best resources from across the globe, offering attendees first-hand Web3 updates and networking opportunities.

Get all the details here: #/en

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