Getty Images Extends Editorial Photography Internship Program For Emerging Talent In 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities open for the next class of visual storytellers across News, Sport and Entertainment, with support from Canon

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NEW YORK, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced the return of its Editorial Photography Internship Program for its third consecutive year. Continuing its commitment to shape the next generation of content creators, Getty Images, along with support from Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, will offer three paid internship opportunities in the United States throughout 2026, focused on News, Sport, and Entertainment photography.

Selected interns will gain immersive, hands-on experience working alongside Getty Images' world‐class photographers, videographers, editors, and content experts. Through real‐world editorial and commercial assignments, the interns will learn the full editorial workflow-from assigning events, client relations, video and field photo editing, editorial content workflow and technique, major event production, technology operations and more.

Participants will leverage Canon's cutting-edge EOS cameras and RF lenses–provided through Getty Images' longstanding partnership with Canon as a preferred digital imaging equipment supplier- capturing both still and video content. They will also receive ongoing professional mentorship and access to networking opportunities from both Getty Images and Canon.

Speaking about the program, Getty Images' Global Head of Editorial Ken Mainardis says,“Each year, we're inspired by the creativity and drive of our interns. The 2026 program will continue to expand opportunities for aspiring photographers to learn, experiment, and grow within one of the world's most dynamic editorial environments, while contributing to some of the most widely distributed visual journalism in the world. With Canon's continued support and Getty Images' editorial excellence, this program offers hands-on mentorship and resources, innovative tools and real-life experience-all while supporting our interns with the skills and confidence to capture and tell the stories that matter. Our shared commitment to nurturing new talent and championing powerful storytelling continues to drive this initiative forward.”

"Our investment in the next generation of storytellers is unwavering," said Kiyoshi Oka, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Marketing Strategy Unit at Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Visual stories have the power to change perspectives. Alongside Getty Images and their groundbreaking internship program, we are honored to supply the essential gear that allows these photographers to capture the world with clarity and passion."

The internships will be based in Washington D.C.(News), New York (Sport) and Los Angeles (Entertainment). The participants must be passionate about storytelling and content creation and eager to learn and display a sense of professionalism, although no professional portfolio or experience is required. The final three candidates will be announced throughout 2026.

To learn more about these internship opportunities and apply, go to:



Sport (May 1‐December 31, 2026):

News (May 1-December 31, 2026): Entertainment (June 1-December 31, 2026): Note, this job application will be available at a later date.



Upon successful completion of the internships, the interns will be guaranteed portfolio and media placement, provided with a professional recommendation from Getty Images, added to Getty Images'“preferred provider” list and/or considered for a staff position (if available and applicable).

Hear directly from Getty Images' latest interns from the second cohort, Heather Diehl (News), Ishika Samant (Sport) and Brianna Bryson (Entertainment). Heather, Ishika and Brianna quickly became an integral part of the editorial team throughout their internships, harnessing their creative talent to cover a variety of premier events and learning the intricacies of the editorial photography business. Their work spanned the 2025 US Open, 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship, 68th Grammy Awards®, 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards®, the March 4 Democracy rally and the passage of the House's Epstein Files Transparency Act on Capitol Hill. Their work has been featured in hundreds of global media outlets, including NPR, USA Today, Los Angeles Times, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Cosmopolitan, Axios, The Athletic and ESPN.

Heather Diehl (News)

"I've gained invaluable opportunities to elevate my work as a photojournalist in Washington, D.C., through this internship. With the Getty Images team's balance of supportive mentorship and creative freedom, I've continued exploring my unique voice as a visual journalist. This experience has served as a wonderful bridge into the D.C. photojournalism community, where I continue to learn from some of the industry's most talented photographers."

Ishika Samant (Sport)

“Being part of the Getty Images internship hasn't just made me a better photographer, it's taught me what it actually takes to build a lasting career in the industry. From covering everyday assignments to major events, I've learned how to create impactful images while handling the pressure of covering sports with confidence. More than anything, working alongside people who genuinely care about my growth and success has shaped both how I approach my work and the kind of photographer I want to become."

Brianna Bryson (Entertainment)

“My experience during this editorial entertainment photography internship with Getty Images has been incredibly enriching, giving me the opportunity to capture historic moments on fast-paced red carpets. Throughout this experience, I found my voice and grew as a visual storyteller by learning to stay adaptable and draw inspiration from those around me. I'm especially grateful to Canon for providing access to industry-standard equipment that elevated my work and helped sharpen my creative perspective. What I will carry forward most is not only the work I produced, but also the mentorship and support from staffers and fellow photographers who made this experience truly unforgettable.”

Media Contact:

Jenna Attardi

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