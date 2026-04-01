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Lifesculpt By Christimd Launches Updated Longevity Programs For Men And Women In Houston
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- LifeSculpt by ChristiMD, a Houston-based physician-led wellness and longevity practice, has announced the launch of its newly updated Longevity Programs, now available in two distinct membership tiers for both men and women. The refreshed offerings, the Longevity Core Program and the Longevity Elite Program, provide structured, physician-guided hormone optimization and comprehensive wellness support over a twelve-month period, rooted in Dr. Christi's proprietary BiovitalityTM methodology.
As more adults in midlife seek proactive, personalized health care that goes well beyond routine check-ups, demand has grown for programs that address the hormonal and metabolic shifts that can quietly affect energy, body composition, sleep, mental clarity, and overall quality of life. Many patients arrive at LifeSculpt after years of doing everything right, eating well, exercising regularly, and managing stress, yet still feeling like something is off. The updated Longevity Programs were designed specifically to meet that need, offering a structured, year-long framework of continuous, medically supervised care built around each individual patient.
The Longevity Core Program serves as the foundational tier of LifeSculpt's longevity offering. Over twelve months, Core members receive a comprehensive hormone laboratory panel, bioidentical hormone pellet therapy as clinically appropriate, follow-up laboratory testing and clinical consultations, and four body composition analyses to track measurable progress throughout the year. Members also receive a ten percent discount on regularly priced treatments and retail products during their enrollment period.
The Longevity Elite Program builds upon that foundation with an expanded suite of services designed for patients seeking a deeper level of personalized support. In addition to all Core Program benefits, Elite members receive a micronutrient test and clinical assessment, EstroDIM supplements by Ortho Molecular Products as clinically appropriate, a nutritional IV therapy session, and exclusive access to Longevity Elite Member Events held at least twice per calendar year. Both programs are available for women navigating perimenopause, menopause, and beyond, as well as men experiencing the hormonal and metabolic changes that often accompany aging.
"So many of my patients come in knowing something has changed but not quite understanding why, and not feeling heard about it," said Christi Pramudji Dawe, MD, founder of LifeSculpt by ChristiMD. "What I want them to know is that these changes are real, they are explainable, and there is a thoughtful path forward. Our Longevity Programs give us the structure to monitor, adjust, and truly support someone over time. That ongoing relationship is what makes all the difference."
LifeSculpt by ChristiMD has established itself as one of Houston's leading destinations for physician-guided longevity and hormone health. Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe is a board-certified surgeon, menopause-certified provider, and recognized longevity expert whose BiovitalityTM methodology addresses the full picture of hormonal health, including hormone balance, metabolic function, nutritional status, and body composition. Her approach prioritizes personalized protocols based on each patient's lab results, symptoms, and goals, with quarterly hormone optimization and concierge-level follow-up built in throughout the year. Rather than a one-time treatment, LifeSculpt's longevity care is designed as an ongoing, responsive partnership between patient and provider. The practice also offers urogynecology and surgery, skin and aesthetic treatments, intimacy enhancement, and a physician-designed metabolic weight loss program, making it one of the most comprehensive wellness practices serving the greater Houston area.
About LifeSculpt by ChristiMD
LifeSculpt by ChristiMD is a physician-led wellness and longevity practice founded by Christi Pramudji Dawe, MD, a board-certified surgeon, menopause-certified provider, and longevity expert. Located in Houston, Texas, LifeSculpt offers a full range of services including hormone optimization, longevity and BiovitalityTM testing, urogynecology and surgery, full lineup of skin and aesthetic treatments, intimacy enhancement, and metabolic health and weight loss programs. With a whole-body, individualized approach to care, LifeSculpt helps patients throughout Houston and the surrounding communities look and feel their best at every stage of life.
To learn more about the Longevity Core and Elite Programs or to schedule a consultation, visit lifesculptmd.
As more adults in midlife seek proactive, personalized health care that goes well beyond routine check-ups, demand has grown for programs that address the hormonal and metabolic shifts that can quietly affect energy, body composition, sleep, mental clarity, and overall quality of life. Many patients arrive at LifeSculpt after years of doing everything right, eating well, exercising regularly, and managing stress, yet still feeling like something is off. The updated Longevity Programs were designed specifically to meet that need, offering a structured, year-long framework of continuous, medically supervised care built around each individual patient.
The Longevity Core Program serves as the foundational tier of LifeSculpt's longevity offering. Over twelve months, Core members receive a comprehensive hormone laboratory panel, bioidentical hormone pellet therapy as clinically appropriate, follow-up laboratory testing and clinical consultations, and four body composition analyses to track measurable progress throughout the year. Members also receive a ten percent discount on regularly priced treatments and retail products during their enrollment period.
The Longevity Elite Program builds upon that foundation with an expanded suite of services designed for patients seeking a deeper level of personalized support. In addition to all Core Program benefits, Elite members receive a micronutrient test and clinical assessment, EstroDIM supplements by Ortho Molecular Products as clinically appropriate, a nutritional IV therapy session, and exclusive access to Longevity Elite Member Events held at least twice per calendar year. Both programs are available for women navigating perimenopause, menopause, and beyond, as well as men experiencing the hormonal and metabolic changes that often accompany aging.
"So many of my patients come in knowing something has changed but not quite understanding why, and not feeling heard about it," said Christi Pramudji Dawe, MD, founder of LifeSculpt by ChristiMD. "What I want them to know is that these changes are real, they are explainable, and there is a thoughtful path forward. Our Longevity Programs give us the structure to monitor, adjust, and truly support someone over time. That ongoing relationship is what makes all the difference."
LifeSculpt by ChristiMD has established itself as one of Houston's leading destinations for physician-guided longevity and hormone health. Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe is a board-certified surgeon, menopause-certified provider, and recognized longevity expert whose BiovitalityTM methodology addresses the full picture of hormonal health, including hormone balance, metabolic function, nutritional status, and body composition. Her approach prioritizes personalized protocols based on each patient's lab results, symptoms, and goals, with quarterly hormone optimization and concierge-level follow-up built in throughout the year. Rather than a one-time treatment, LifeSculpt's longevity care is designed as an ongoing, responsive partnership between patient and provider. The practice also offers urogynecology and surgery, skin and aesthetic treatments, intimacy enhancement, and a physician-designed metabolic weight loss program, making it one of the most comprehensive wellness practices serving the greater Houston area.
About LifeSculpt by ChristiMD
LifeSculpt by ChristiMD is a physician-led wellness and longevity practice founded by Christi Pramudji Dawe, MD, a board-certified surgeon, menopause-certified provider, and longevity expert. Located in Houston, Texas, LifeSculpt offers a full range of services including hormone optimization, longevity and BiovitalityTM testing, urogynecology and surgery, full lineup of skin and aesthetic treatments, intimacy enhancement, and metabolic health and weight loss programs. With a whole-body, individualized approach to care, LifeSculpt helps patients throughout Houston and the surrounding communities look and feel their best at every stage of life.
To learn more about the Longevity Core and Elite Programs or to schedule a consultation, visit lifesculptmd.
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