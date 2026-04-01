403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eurozone Unemployment Rate Edges Up Slightly in February
(MENAFN) Unemployment in the euro area recorded a modest uptick in February, reaching 6.2%, based on official figures released Wednesday, according to reports.
The latest data indicates a small rise from January’s 6.1%, though the figure remains lower than the 6.3% recorded in February of the previous year, as stated by reports.
Across the broader European Union, the jobless rate held steady at 5.9% compared to the prior month, while also showing an improvement from 6% in the same period last year, according to.
Estimates suggest that approximately 13.1 million individuals across the EU were unemployed in February, including around 10.9 million within the eurozone, as reported.
On a monthly basis, unemployment figures increased, with an additional 137,000 people out of work across the EU and 93,000 more in the euro area compared to January, according to reports.
Meanwhile, youth unemployment—covering those under the age of 25—stood at 15.3% across the EU and 14.9% within the eurozone during February, highlighting ongoing challenges for younger job seekers, as stated by reports.
The latest data indicates a small rise from January’s 6.1%, though the figure remains lower than the 6.3% recorded in February of the previous year, as stated by reports.
Across the broader European Union, the jobless rate held steady at 5.9% compared to the prior month, while also showing an improvement from 6% in the same period last year, according to.
Estimates suggest that approximately 13.1 million individuals across the EU were unemployed in February, including around 10.9 million within the eurozone, as reported.
On a monthly basis, unemployment figures increased, with an additional 137,000 people out of work across the EU and 93,000 more in the euro area compared to January, according to reports.
Meanwhile, youth unemployment—covering those under the age of 25—stood at 15.3% across the EU and 14.9% within the eurozone during February, highlighting ongoing challenges for younger job seekers, as stated by reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Sky Frontier Foundation Estimates $611M In Sky Ecosystem Gross Revenue For 2026 With $21 Billion USDS Supply
CommentsNo comment