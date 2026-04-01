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Arts Garage Expands Community Impact Through Multi-Generational Arts Programming
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Arts Garage, a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, continues to strengthen its role as a community anchor through a suite of programs designed to engage residents at every stage of life. Its Senior and Artists-in-Residence (AiR) Series have collectively reached nearly 1,000 participants across Palm Beach County, while the Kimmel Family Series has reached over 1,600 students.
Since December 2025, Arts Garage's Senior Series has delivered meaningful arts programming to older adults and memory care communities. Teaching artists Micah Stinson and Karen King have provided a combined 31 hours of service, reaching 510 participants through interactive classes that foster creativity, connection, and cognitive engagement.
Of those participants, 367 were seniors, while 143 individuals were living with Alzheimer's, dementia, or partial memory loss, underscoring Arts Garage's commitment to accessible arts experiences that support wellness and quality of life for aging populations and their caregivers.
In parallel, the organization's Artists-in-Residence (AiR) Series has reached 472 participants to date, all of whom attended through free access. The program has engaged a broad network of community partners, including Pompey Park Seniors Club, Boynton Beach Seniors Club, the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, more than 20 nonprofit organizations, and Arts Garage volunteers, extending its reach across diverse audiences.
“These programs reflect the core of our mission, ensuring the arts are accessible, inclusive and impactful across our community,” said Marjorie Waldo, President and CEO of Arts Garage.“From seniors and memory care participants to nonprofit partners and local residents, we are proud to create meaningful opportunities for connection through the arts.”
That impact extends to younger audiences through the Kimmel Family Series, which has reached 1,674 students across four schools - Plumosa School of the Arts, Village Academy, Spady Elementary, and Daughter of Zion - through interactive productions like Journey to Oz, introducing students to live theatre through immersive, participatory experiences. Supported by the Virginia and Harvey Kimmel Family Foundation in partnership with the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, the program removes financial barriers while creating early, meaningful exposure to the performing arts.
Together, these initiatives reflect a holistic approach to community engagement, where Arts Garage pairs world-class programming with measurable, on-the-ground impact.
About Arts Garage
Arts Garage is a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, and accessible arts experiences to the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to renowned regional talent, Arts Garage showcases performers representing a wide variety of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage features exhibitions by emerging visual artists from South Florida and provides educational programs for adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach's Pineapple Grove Arts District (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.
Since December 2025, Arts Garage's Senior Series has delivered meaningful arts programming to older adults and memory care communities. Teaching artists Micah Stinson and Karen King have provided a combined 31 hours of service, reaching 510 participants through interactive classes that foster creativity, connection, and cognitive engagement.
Of those participants, 367 were seniors, while 143 individuals were living with Alzheimer's, dementia, or partial memory loss, underscoring Arts Garage's commitment to accessible arts experiences that support wellness and quality of life for aging populations and their caregivers.
In parallel, the organization's Artists-in-Residence (AiR) Series has reached 472 participants to date, all of whom attended through free access. The program has engaged a broad network of community partners, including Pompey Park Seniors Club, Boynton Beach Seniors Club, the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, more than 20 nonprofit organizations, and Arts Garage volunteers, extending its reach across diverse audiences.
“These programs reflect the core of our mission, ensuring the arts are accessible, inclusive and impactful across our community,” said Marjorie Waldo, President and CEO of Arts Garage.“From seniors and memory care participants to nonprofit partners and local residents, we are proud to create meaningful opportunities for connection through the arts.”
That impact extends to younger audiences through the Kimmel Family Series, which has reached 1,674 students across four schools - Plumosa School of the Arts, Village Academy, Spady Elementary, and Daughter of Zion - through interactive productions like Journey to Oz, introducing students to live theatre through immersive, participatory experiences. Supported by the Virginia and Harvey Kimmel Family Foundation in partnership with the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, the program removes financial barriers while creating early, meaningful exposure to the performing arts.
Together, these initiatives reflect a holistic approach to community engagement, where Arts Garage pairs world-class programming with measurable, on-the-ground impact.
About Arts Garage
Arts Garage is a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, and accessible arts experiences to the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to renowned regional talent, Arts Garage showcases performers representing a wide variety of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage features exhibitions by emerging visual artists from South Florida and provides educational programs for adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach's Pineapple Grove Arts District (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.
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