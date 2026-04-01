Sharon Stone Says, She Skips Intimate Scenes In Movies

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 1 (IANS) Hollywood actress Sharon Stone is not really in favour of experiencing intimate scenes on the screen.

The actress has shared that she "fast-forwards" through sex scenes because she wants to maintain the "mystery", reports 'Female First UK'.

The 'Basic Instinct' star, 68, has confessed she doesn't like seeing "harsh sexuality" in TV or movies so she refuses to watch those scenes at home.

During an interview on CBS Mornings, she said, "Often now, when sex scenes come on TV, I fast-forward. I don't want to see it”.

She further mentioned,“I don't want to have to go through all of this blatant, harsh sexuality. For me, it steals from my own imagination. And I prefer my yearning, mystery, desire. I want to keep that alive inside myself”.

As per 'Female First UK', Sharon also talked about her own most saucy scene in 1992 thriller Basic Instinct, admitting the movie totally changed her career trajectory but it came at a personal cost.

She explained, "Oh my God, it changed everything. In many ways, I feel like I wasn't protected and taken care of. And then, in many ways, I feel I was punished for the behavior of others. There were things that were bizarrely inappropriate. People treated me in ways that were, very cruel and unkind, as if I was some sort of slatternly, vulgar person... I mean, you know, I played a character, 30 years ago. Like, grow up”.

Sharon also talked about joining the cast of the show 'Euphoria', revealing she knows creator Sam Levinson since he was at school because she worked with his director dad Barry Levinson on 1998 sci-fi film 'Sphere'.

The actress, who worked with stars including Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney on 'Euphoria', admitted she loved being a part of season three.

She said, "We just had a good time. It was marvellous. All of those young people are a part of everything. They're so good, they're so talented. They've developed [these castmembers] into the biggest movie stars of their generation and it's because of their impeccable talent and kindness and grace. It's a joy to be there”.

Sharon recently hinted she might be setting up another career change as she thinks acting on Broadway may be the next natural step for her, saying that she now feels "ready" to tread the boards and enter the world of live theatre.