Govt Extends Rosctl Scheme For Apparel Exports Till September

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) The government on Wednesday announced the extension of the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) Scheme for exports of apparel, garments and made-ups until September 30, 2026, or until the scheme is approved under the 16th Finance Commission cycle, whichever comes earlier.

The extension will continue under the existing guidelines without any changes, the Ministry of Textiles said.

Launched on March 7, 2019, the RoSCTL scheme aims to refund embedded state and central taxes and levies that are not covered under any other export incentive mechanism.

The initiative is designed to ensure that exported products are not burdened with unrefunded taxes, in line with the principle of zero-rating of exports, thereby improving the global competitiveness of Indian textile shipments.

The scheme has emerged as a crucial support system for the textile export sector, especially for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which form a significant portion of the beneficiaries.

Industry stakeholders have often highlighted the role of such incentives in helping Indian exporters compete with global peers in a challenging market environment.

Alongside RoSCTL, the government has also continued the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme from April 1, 2026 to September 30, 2026.

The RoDTEP scheme covers textile products that are not included under RoSCTL, particularly those outside Chapters 61, 62 and 63 of the ITC (HS) classification.

With both schemes running in parallel, the government aims to provide comprehensive coverage across the textile value chain.

The move is expected to ensure that a wide range of textile exports benefit from tax remission, reducing cost burdens and enhancing competitiveness in international markets.

The continuation of these schemes underscores the Centre's focus on maintaining policy stability for exporters while strengthening India's position in the global textile trade.