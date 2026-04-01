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Oil Prices Retreat After Spike
(MENAFN) Brent crude oil values declined by roughly 3%, slipping beneath $105 per barrel in global futures trading on Tuesday. This drop marked a reversal of earlier increases, as fluctuations in the market began to stabilize following a recent surge driven by conflict.
The global benchmark was recorded at $103.42 per barrel at 1645 GMT, while the American standard, West Texas Intermediate, reached $101.45 per barrel.
On Monday, oil prices had climbed significantly after strikes targeted multiple refineries within Iran’s South Pars natural gas field in the Persian Gulf, followed by Iran’s retaliatory actions. These developments intensified fears of potential supply interruptions across the region.
Although prices spiked earlier in the week, they later retreated below the $105 mark.
Nevertheless, trading conditions remained unstable, as investors continued to worry that escalating tensions in the Gulf could contribute to rising inflation and increase the likelihood of a global economic slowdown.
Even with the recent pullback, Brent crude has registered notable gains in the past few sessions, as market participants persist in factoring geopolitical uncertainty linked to the Middle East conflict and the risk of disruptions to energy supply routes.
The global benchmark was recorded at $103.42 per barrel at 1645 GMT, while the American standard, West Texas Intermediate, reached $101.45 per barrel.
On Monday, oil prices had climbed significantly after strikes targeted multiple refineries within Iran’s South Pars natural gas field in the Persian Gulf, followed by Iran’s retaliatory actions. These developments intensified fears of potential supply interruptions across the region.
Although prices spiked earlier in the week, they later retreated below the $105 mark.
Nevertheless, trading conditions remained unstable, as investors continued to worry that escalating tensions in the Gulf could contribute to rising inflation and increase the likelihood of a global economic slowdown.
Even with the recent pullback, Brent crude has registered notable gains in the past few sessions, as market participants persist in factoring geopolitical uncertainty linked to the Middle East conflict and the risk of disruptions to energy supply routes.
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