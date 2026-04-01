Xiong'an Artificial Intelligence+ Industry Ecosystem Integration Development Forum Held In Xiong'an

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) XIONG'AN, China, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the parallel forum of the 2026 ZGC Forum - the Xiong'an "Artificial Intelligence+" Industry Ecosystem Integration Development Forum - was held in Xiong'an New Area. More than 400 experts in the field of artificial intelligence, industry leaders, and representatives of investment institutions from around the world gathered together to discuss the development of the AI industry and explore opportunities for Beijing-Xiong'an collaborative innovation, under the theme of "Beijing-Xiong ' an Intelligent Innovation and Ecosystem Integration."

At the forum, an overview of Xiong'an New Area's artificial intelligence industry development and its policy support system was presented, with a package of enterprise-friendly measures unveiled, covering everything from research and development support to scenario-based applications. Collaborative innovation achievements between Beijing and Xiong'an, key application scenarios, and the "Open Competition Mechanism to Select the Best Candidates" list were also released simultaneously, charting the course for industrial collaboration from three dimensions: achievement demonstration, scenario application, and technological breakthroughs. A number of initiatives were collectively inaugurated, including Beijing-Xiong'an collaborative science and technology projects, investment projects under the Xiong'an Fund, enterprises settling in the Xiong'an Zhongguancun Park, and key innovation platforms. In addition, the Xiong'an New Area "Hundred Models Competition" was officially launched. The competition solicits outstanding models and application solutions from all sectors of society, aiming to accelerate the development of a highland for AI innovation and entrepreneurship through a mechanism of "promoting innovation through competition and gathering talent through competition."

During the keynote speech session of the forum, He You, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Zhang Jianwei, a foreign member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and Guo Song, a professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, analyzed the development trajectory of intelligent integration from various dimensions, including domestic research accumulation, international cutting-edge trends, and the evolution of theoretical paradigms, highlighting Xiong'an's unique advantages in the field of artificial intelligence.

As the sole host city for the parallel forum of the 2026 ZGC Forum held outside Beijing, Xiong'an New Area is accelerating the construction of an innovation chain encompassing "technology research and development, incubation and acceleration, and industrial clustering." Looking ahead, Beijing and Xiong'an will continue to leverage the collaborative development of the artificial intelligence industry as a key driver, steadily strengthening the development of the Beijing-Xiong'an Science and Technology Innovation Corridor and contributing greater momentum to the integrated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

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