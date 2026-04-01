403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Influential Women Spotlights Evelyn Nettles Hines, Ed.D.: Transforming K-12 Learning Through Leadership & AI
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Empowering Educators, Principals, and Instructional Teams to Enhance Student Success and Build Stronger School Communities
Birmingham, Alabama - Evelyn Nettles Hines, Ed.D., is a seasoned educational leader, consultant, and innovator with over three decades of experience in K-12 education. Currently serving as the Instructional Superintendent for Professional Development & Educator Effectiveness with Birmingham City Schools, she is dedicated to empowering educators, principals, and instructional teams through leadership development, data-driven decision-making, and professional growth initiatives. Her work spans curriculum design, staff development, and school turnaround strategies, with a focus on improving student outcomes in urban school districts.
In recent years, Dr. Hines has expanded her expertise to include AI and ChatGPT integration in education, helping schools leverage technology to reduce teacher workload, enhance instructional planning, and strengthen learning systems. She also serves as an adjunct faculty member at Samford University, supporting doctoral students in educational leadership and methodology, while maintaining a private consulting practice that spans more than 25 years.
Throughout her career, Dr. Hines has been recognized for leading transformative initiatives that combine practical experience with innovative approaches to teaching, leadership, and system-level improvement. Her passion lies in preparing educators to harness both traditional and emerging tools, equipping them to make a lasting impact on their students and school communities.
Dr. Hines attributes her success to early intervention and strategic program development, ensuring middle school students are prepared for success in high school and beyond. She credits her mentor, Mallory Coats, for teaching her to approach every situation as a win-win for all parties-a guiding principle in her professional life.
To young women entering education, Dr. Hines advises leading with a genuine heart for learning and creating opportunities for students. She emphasizes ethical conduct, embracing diversity, and committing to continuous professional growth, noting that true impact comes from service and care, not titles or compensation.
Dr. Hines identifies the integration of AI into secondary classrooms as both a current challenge and opportunity, highlighting the potential for technology to enhance student learning when thoughtfully applied.
Central to her work and personal life are the values of mentorship, guidance, and empowering others to succeed. Dr. Hines finds fulfillment in supporting teachers and principals, setting positive examples, and fostering opportunities for meaningful impact. Her leadership continues to advance educational excellence, strengthen school communities, and prepare the next generation of learners for long-term success.
Learn More about Evelyn Nettles Hines:
Through her Influential Women profile,
Influential Women
Influential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.
Birmingham, Alabama - Evelyn Nettles Hines, Ed.D., is a seasoned educational leader, consultant, and innovator with over three decades of experience in K-12 education. Currently serving as the Instructional Superintendent for Professional Development & Educator Effectiveness with Birmingham City Schools, she is dedicated to empowering educators, principals, and instructional teams through leadership development, data-driven decision-making, and professional growth initiatives. Her work spans curriculum design, staff development, and school turnaround strategies, with a focus on improving student outcomes in urban school districts.
In recent years, Dr. Hines has expanded her expertise to include AI and ChatGPT integration in education, helping schools leverage technology to reduce teacher workload, enhance instructional planning, and strengthen learning systems. She also serves as an adjunct faculty member at Samford University, supporting doctoral students in educational leadership and methodology, while maintaining a private consulting practice that spans more than 25 years.
Throughout her career, Dr. Hines has been recognized for leading transformative initiatives that combine practical experience with innovative approaches to teaching, leadership, and system-level improvement. Her passion lies in preparing educators to harness both traditional and emerging tools, equipping them to make a lasting impact on their students and school communities.
Dr. Hines attributes her success to early intervention and strategic program development, ensuring middle school students are prepared for success in high school and beyond. She credits her mentor, Mallory Coats, for teaching her to approach every situation as a win-win for all parties-a guiding principle in her professional life.
To young women entering education, Dr. Hines advises leading with a genuine heart for learning and creating opportunities for students. She emphasizes ethical conduct, embracing diversity, and committing to continuous professional growth, noting that true impact comes from service and care, not titles or compensation.
Dr. Hines identifies the integration of AI into secondary classrooms as both a current challenge and opportunity, highlighting the potential for technology to enhance student learning when thoughtfully applied.
Central to her work and personal life are the values of mentorship, guidance, and empowering others to succeed. Dr. Hines finds fulfillment in supporting teachers and principals, setting positive examples, and fostering opportunities for meaningful impact. Her leadership continues to advance educational excellence, strengthen school communities, and prepare the next generation of learners for long-term success.
Learn More about Evelyn Nettles Hines:
Through her Influential Women profile,
Influential Women
Influential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Sky Frontier Foundation Estimates $611M In Sky Ecosystem Gross Revenue For 2026 With $21 Billion USDS Supply
CommentsNo comment