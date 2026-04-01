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UAE Economic Resilience Drives Record Savings Growth
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 01 April 2026:
Across the United Arab Emirates, an economic culture of resilience and disciplined financial planning is thriving. Underpinned by the nation's visionary leadership, stable macroeconomic fundamentals, and a growing commitment to long-term wealth creation among individuals and businesses, the UAE is demonstrating that a well-structured economy produces confident, forward-thinking savers.
Reflecting this national momentum, National Bonds, the UAE's leading Sharia-compliant savings and investment company, today announced its strongest annual results in two decades as it marks its 20th anniversary. Bondholders' funds surpassed AED 18 billion, representing a 14% year-on-year increase, with returns up to 4.45% distributed to savers in 2025.
Regular savers grew by 37% compared to 2024, highlighting a deepening culture of saving and a clear shift towards structured, long-term financial. While Corporate Liquidity and Treasury solutions offered to intitutional investors recorded a 28% increase, underscoring strong and enduring relationships with the business community and reflecting increasing demand for reliable, well-managed financial solutions.
These results are not simply the metrics of one company, they are a barometer of the UAE's financial stability. The breadth and depth of participation, from first-time savers to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and major corporates, affirms that the Emirates' economic foundations continue to generate confidence, growth, and long-term value.
“The UAE continues to set a global example of resilience, adaptability, and forward-looking vision. Over the past two decades, National Bonds has been proud to contribute to this journey by fostering a culture of saving that is built on trust, discipline, and long-term value creation. Our progress reflects not only financial growth, but also the confidence placed in us by our bondholders and our role in supporting the financial fabric of the nation.” Khalifa Al Daboos, Chairman of National Bonds
The UAE’s Economic Resilience — Setting the Stage
The UAE's sustained economic performance is the foundation upon which National Bonds' two decades of consistent growth have been built. The country's diversified economy, robust regulatory framework, sustained growth in the market, and long-term vision — most recently articulated in the UAE Centennial 2071 — have created an environment in which financial discipline is not only encouraged but rewarded.
The results announced today reflect the direct translation of national economic strength into individual financial outcomes. Every percentage point of profit distributed is a dividend of the UAE's broader economic strength, an affirmation that the nation's growth story is one that reaches every citizen, resident, and investor who participates in it.
Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group CEO of National Bonds, said: “Surpassing AED 18 billion in bondholders' funds is a clear reflection of consistent and sustained growth driven by strong customer confidence. Over the years, more than one million customers have experienced National Bonds' savings and investment solutions, with many making a conscious commitment to disciplined saving as a cornerstone of their financial future. What stands out is the breadth and depth of this trust across individuals, families, and corporates, who continue to choose National Bonds as a reliable partner for long-term financial security.”
Al Ali added: “Having built this trust over two decades, National Bonds now looks ahead to expanding this impact by embedding disciplined saving and financial awareness as a deeply rooted culture across all segments of UAE society.”
Driving Digital and Customer Innovation
Digital innovation continues to play a key role in enabling customers to manage and grow their savings seamlessly. Building on a 72% surge in digital savings, National Bonds introduced an AI-powered financial guidance tool, becoming one of the first financial institutions in the UAE to integrate ChatGPT technology to support smarter financial decisions. This positions the company at the intersection of Islamic finance, financial inclusion, and cutting-edge technology.
Community Financial Security
In line with the UAE's 'Year of the Family,' the company is witnessing growing confidence among women who are increasingly taking a proactive role in securing their financial future and that of their families. This momentum is reflected in a 11.33% year-on-year increase in sales to female customers, alongside an increase of nearly AED 290 million in the female customer portfolio in 2025.
National Bonds believes that an individual’s financial stability is not merely a personal matter, but a fundamental pillar of social cohesion and a key driver of sustainable economic growth. This vision aligns closely with the UAE’s strategic direction to build a future founded on financial sustainability, efficiency, and empowerment.
Strengthening the UAE’s Islamic Capital Market
National Bonds plays an important and sustained role in the UAE's Islamic finance ecosystem. Its Sukuk Trading Platform—developed in affiliation with leading Islamic financial institutions that utilise the platform to extend Shari’a-compliant personal financing to their clients—has facilitated financing transactions exceeding AED 237 billion since inception. This has supported market liquidity, deepened capital market infrastructure, and reinforced the UAE's position as a global centre for Islamic finance. This contribution extends well beyond the company's own balance sheet; it is a pillar of the national financial architecture.
Twenty Years of Resilience — A National Story
As National Bonds marks its 20th anniversary, its journey stands as a reflection of the United Arab Emirates’ success story, an inspiring model built on business resilience, adaptability, sustained growth, and strong financial performance, underpinned by customer trust and a steadfast commitment to disciplined practices, all in alignment with the nation’s long-term strategic vision.
Since its inception, the company has distributed more than AED 4 billion in profits and rewards, including over AED 830 million in rewards alone, and has helped transform 232 customers into millionaires, clear proof that consistent and disciplined saving can drive meaningful and tangible change in individuals’ financial futures.
As National Bonds enters its third decade, the company moves forward with a renewed strategic clarity that goes beyond institutional growth toward a broader and more meaningful purpose: contributing to a society defined by genuine financial wellbeing.
Across the United Arab Emirates, an economic culture of resilience and disciplined financial planning is thriving. Underpinned by the nation's visionary leadership, stable macroeconomic fundamentals, and a growing commitment to long-term wealth creation among individuals and businesses, the UAE is demonstrating that a well-structured economy produces confident, forward-thinking savers.
Reflecting this national momentum, National Bonds, the UAE's leading Sharia-compliant savings and investment company, today announced its strongest annual results in two decades as it marks its 20th anniversary. Bondholders' funds surpassed AED 18 billion, representing a 14% year-on-year increase, with returns up to 4.45% distributed to savers in 2025.
Regular savers grew by 37% compared to 2024, highlighting a deepening culture of saving and a clear shift towards structured, long-term financial. While Corporate Liquidity and Treasury solutions offered to intitutional investors recorded a 28% increase, underscoring strong and enduring relationships with the business community and reflecting increasing demand for reliable, well-managed financial solutions.
These results are not simply the metrics of one company, they are a barometer of the UAE's financial stability. The breadth and depth of participation, from first-time savers to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and major corporates, affirms that the Emirates' economic foundations continue to generate confidence, growth, and long-term value.
“The UAE continues to set a global example of resilience, adaptability, and forward-looking vision. Over the past two decades, National Bonds has been proud to contribute to this journey by fostering a culture of saving that is built on trust, discipline, and long-term value creation. Our progress reflects not only financial growth, but also the confidence placed in us by our bondholders and our role in supporting the financial fabric of the nation.” Khalifa Al Daboos, Chairman of National Bonds
The UAE’s Economic Resilience — Setting the Stage
The UAE's sustained economic performance is the foundation upon which National Bonds' two decades of consistent growth have been built. The country's diversified economy, robust regulatory framework, sustained growth in the market, and long-term vision — most recently articulated in the UAE Centennial 2071 — have created an environment in which financial discipline is not only encouraged but rewarded.
The results announced today reflect the direct translation of national economic strength into individual financial outcomes. Every percentage point of profit distributed is a dividend of the UAE's broader economic strength, an affirmation that the nation's growth story is one that reaches every citizen, resident, and investor who participates in it.
Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group CEO of National Bonds, said: “Surpassing AED 18 billion in bondholders' funds is a clear reflection of consistent and sustained growth driven by strong customer confidence. Over the years, more than one million customers have experienced National Bonds' savings and investment solutions, with many making a conscious commitment to disciplined saving as a cornerstone of their financial future. What stands out is the breadth and depth of this trust across individuals, families, and corporates, who continue to choose National Bonds as a reliable partner for long-term financial security.”
Al Ali added: “Having built this trust over two decades, National Bonds now looks ahead to expanding this impact by embedding disciplined saving and financial awareness as a deeply rooted culture across all segments of UAE society.”
Driving Digital and Customer Innovation
Digital innovation continues to play a key role in enabling customers to manage and grow their savings seamlessly. Building on a 72% surge in digital savings, National Bonds introduced an AI-powered financial guidance tool, becoming one of the first financial institutions in the UAE to integrate ChatGPT technology to support smarter financial decisions. This positions the company at the intersection of Islamic finance, financial inclusion, and cutting-edge technology.
Community Financial Security
In line with the UAE's 'Year of the Family,' the company is witnessing growing confidence among women who are increasingly taking a proactive role in securing their financial future and that of their families. This momentum is reflected in a 11.33% year-on-year increase in sales to female customers, alongside an increase of nearly AED 290 million in the female customer portfolio in 2025.
National Bonds believes that an individual’s financial stability is not merely a personal matter, but a fundamental pillar of social cohesion and a key driver of sustainable economic growth. This vision aligns closely with the UAE’s strategic direction to build a future founded on financial sustainability, efficiency, and empowerment.
Strengthening the UAE’s Islamic Capital Market
National Bonds plays an important and sustained role in the UAE's Islamic finance ecosystem. Its Sukuk Trading Platform—developed in affiliation with leading Islamic financial institutions that utilise the platform to extend Shari’a-compliant personal financing to their clients—has facilitated financing transactions exceeding AED 237 billion since inception. This has supported market liquidity, deepened capital market infrastructure, and reinforced the UAE's position as a global centre for Islamic finance. This contribution extends well beyond the company's own balance sheet; it is a pillar of the national financial architecture.
Twenty Years of Resilience — A National Story
As National Bonds marks its 20th anniversary, its journey stands as a reflection of the United Arab Emirates’ success story, an inspiring model built on business resilience, adaptability, sustained growth, and strong financial performance, underpinned by customer trust and a steadfast commitment to disciplined practices, all in alignment with the nation’s long-term strategic vision.
Since its inception, the company has distributed more than AED 4 billion in profits and rewards, including over AED 830 million in rewards alone, and has helped transform 232 customers into millionaires, clear proof that consistent and disciplined saving can drive meaningful and tangible change in individuals’ financial futures.
As National Bonds enters its third decade, the company moves forward with a renewed strategic clarity that goes beyond institutional growth toward a broader and more meaningful purpose: contributing to a society defined by genuine financial wellbeing.
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