Atlas Roofing Enhances Pinnacle® Sun Shingles With Increased Solar Reflectivity And New Color Addition

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Atlas Roofing Corporation today announced an enhanced solar reflectivity performance across its PinnacleSun shingle line, delivering improved energy efficiency and expanded design flexibility for homeowners and contractors.

The updated Pinnacle Sun lineup features increased Solar Reflectance Index (SRI) values across all cool color offerings, representing an overall improvement of approximately 15-25% depending on the color. This improvement helps the roof reflect more radiant heat, reducing heat transfer into the home and improving indoor comfort.

Atlas is also introducing Cool Oyster, a new color with an SRI rating of 22. This addition pairs high solar reflectivity with a brilliant cool gray, giving homeowners a fresh, versatile option that balances performance and style.

These performance gains are paired with advancements in color consistency and overall appearance. As part of its ongoing commitment to operational excellence, Atlas has incorporated enhanced granule blending into its manufacturing process. This includes a refined application method that delivers richer, more vibrant colors with more unified blend patterns. The result is improved aesthetic consistency across the roof while maintaining the high

performance standards contractors and homeowners expect.

“Atlas continues to focus on meaningful product improvements that deliver real value in the field,” said Stephanie Daniels, senior director of strategy and innovation.“By increasing solar reflectivity across the Pinnacle Sun line, we're helping contractors offer a stronger energy efficiency story while giving homeowners more sustainable options without compromising on design or performance.”

Pinnacle Sun shingles are engineered as a high-performance system, combining multiple 3M technologies in a single product to deliver one of the most technologically advanced shingles on the market today. 3MTM Cool Roofing granules help reflect the sun's radiant heat away from the roof, which can reduce cooling costs by up to 15%*. That performance is supported by 3MTM ScotchgardTM Protector, which helps prevent the black streaks caused by algae that can darken the roof surface over time. By keeping the roof cleaner, ScotchgardTM Protector by 3M allows the cooling technology to perform as intended and maintain solar reflectivity over time.

This integrated approach extends beyond energy performance. Pinnacle Sun shingles are manufactured with 3MTM Smog-Reducing Granules, which convert smog-causing pollutants into water-soluble ions that are washed away with rain, delivering the smog-fighting capacity of two to three trees on an average-sized roof.

“These enhancements are designed to deliver stronger performance without changing how contractors install the product,” said Paul Casseri, category director for shingles, warranties and accessories.“It's an easy upgrade that supports energy efficiency, long-term durability, and overall roof system performance.”

The enhanced Pinnacle Sun shingles are available nationwide and meet key energy code requirements, including California Title 24 compliance, with select colors meeting the more stringent requirements of Los Angeles and other local jurisdictions.

The updated Pinnacle Sun line is available now. For more information, visit .

*As supported by the Cool Roof Rating Council (CRRC).