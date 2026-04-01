Inc. Names Ampere Electric To Its 2026 List Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies In The Rocky Mountains

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Ampere Electric has been ranked No. 5 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Rocky Mountains list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Rocky Mountains. The region includes Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, and Colorado.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Rocky Mountains economy. Companies on this year's list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.

“Being recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Rocky Mountains is an incredible honor. At Ampere Electric, our growth has always been about more than just numbers; it's about increasing our capacity to serve the Las Vegas Valley and providing the 24/7 reliability our customers depend on. This milestone belongs to our dedicated team and the community that has supported us as we continue to power the region's future,” said Shane Viggiani, Owner of Ampere Electric.

Between 2022 and 2024, these 69 private companies had a median growth rate of 118 percent; by 2024, they'd also added 5,364 jobs and $1.4 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Rocky Mountains, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, will be available beginning March 31 at: .

“The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

About Ampere Electric

Ampere Electric (NV License C-2 #88495) is a premier, full-service electrical contractor dedicated to powering Southern Nevada's residential and commercial growth. Headquartered in Las Vegas at its expanded 4710 W. Dewey Drive facility, the company has recently bolstered its regional footprint with a strategic location in Henderson to better serve the expanding needs of the valley. Known for its upfront pricing and 24/7 emergency response, Ampere Electric combines deep local expertise with a commitment to hiring top-tier talent, ensuring every project-from small-scale repairs to large commercial builds-is executed with industry-leading safety and precision.

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .